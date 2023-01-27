ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK

Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
NORMAN, OK
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Must-Try Restaurants in Downtown Oklahoma City

Cafe Do Brasil is an upscale Brazilian restaurant in Midtown, Oklahoma City. It offers a wide variety of drinks, including some pretty fancy caipirinhas. The best part is that they have a rooftop patio overlooking downtown Oklahoma City. In addition to the usual Brazilian fare, the restaurant has a full-service bar and offers takeout and delivery services. Whether you're looking for a meal for a group of five or a quick snack to take to the office, Cafe Do Brasil is an excellent place to start.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas

Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgou.org

The Haunting of Kendall's Restaurant

Kendall’s Restaurant has been a fixture of downtown Noble, Oklahoma, since the mid 1980s, and for most of its existence, Kim Lock and Dee Downer have been co-owners. The place is well known for its comfort food menu – including massive chicken fried steaks and wonderfully fresh cinnamon rolls. When I visited, Kim took me on a tour of the place, starting with a room she referred to as “the kids’ room” because it used to have toys in it: “When we first began to really discover that we had something here, we had an area over here that had toys, and you would come in in the morning and the toys would be all over the floor”. The staff were supposed to take the toys away each night to be run through the dishwasher and then returned in an orderly manner. “I thought they were not doing that until one night when I left, our alarm went off. I came back and I had closed up, I had turned all the lights off, I had cleared everything up. I returned. All the lights were on in the entire building and when I came back here, the toys were everywhere. Since then, when we have had OKPRI, this is the room they get the most activity out of". (OKPRI stands for Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigations and I'll return to them below.)
NOBLE, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU gymnastics scores highest team total in nation to defeat Denver on road

No. 1 Oklahoma (6-0, 1-0) defeated No. 9 Denver (2-3) 198.425-197.350 in Denver Sunday. OU dominated as it scored the highest current team total in the nation, as well as the fifth-highest score in program history. Senior Ragan Smith also notched OU’s first perfect 10 of the season and fifth-year Olivia Trautman made her return to competition.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU to close Norman campus Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday

The OU-Norman campus is transitioning to online classes and remote work beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday and will continue through Tuesday, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning at 11:13 a.m. Monday for parts of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, to last through...
NORMAN, OK
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy