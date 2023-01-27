Read full article on original website
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Ranch to open in former Cowboy Ranch spot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Bricktown nightspot is reopening next month under a new name. Oklahoma Ranch will open in early February in the spot formerly occupied by Cowboy Ranch. Cowboy Ranch closed in early December after the owner Jeff Rogers allegedly didn't pay rent for nearly two...
Insomnia Cookies Celebrating Grand Opening In Edmond
Insomnia Cookies opening a new location in Edmond Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. The new location is near East 2nd Street and South Blackwelder Avenue.
Jobs, friendship, quality coffee are mission of Not Your Average Joe
Tim Herbel's idea for a coffee chain that specializes in pairing neurodiverse people with neurotuypical people is becoming a reality. The post Jobs, friendship, quality coffee are mission of Not Your Average Joe appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Restaurants in Downtown Oklahoma City
Cafe Do Brasil is an upscale Brazilian restaurant in Midtown, Oklahoma City. It offers a wide variety of drinks, including some pretty fancy caipirinhas. The best part is that they have a rooftop patio overlooking downtown Oklahoma City. In addition to the usual Brazilian fare, the restaurant has a full-service bar and offers takeout and delivery services. Whether you're looking for a meal for a group of five or a quick snack to take to the office, Cafe Do Brasil is an excellent place to start.
3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas
Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
kgou.org
The Haunting of Kendall's Restaurant
Kendall’s Restaurant has been a fixture of downtown Noble, Oklahoma, since the mid 1980s, and for most of its existence, Kim Lock and Dee Downer have been co-owners. The place is well known for its comfort food menu – including massive chicken fried steaks and wonderfully fresh cinnamon rolls. When I visited, Kim took me on a tour of the place, starting with a room she referred to as “the kids’ room” because it used to have toys in it: “When we first began to really discover that we had something here, we had an area over here that had toys, and you would come in in the morning and the toys would be all over the floor”. The staff were supposed to take the toys away each night to be run through the dishwasher and then returned in an orderly manner. “I thought they were not doing that until one night when I left, our alarm went off. I came back and I had closed up, I had turned all the lights off, I had cleared everything up. I returned. All the lights were on in the entire building and when I came back here, the toys were everywhere. Since then, when we have had OKPRI, this is the room they get the most activity out of". (OKPRI stands for Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigations and I'll return to them below.)
Oklahoma Daily
OU gymnastics scores highest team total in nation to defeat Denver on road
No. 1 Oklahoma (6-0, 1-0) defeated No. 9 Denver (2-3) 198.425-197.350 in Denver Sunday. OU dominated as it scored the highest current team total in the nation, as well as the fifth-highest score in program history. Senior Ragan Smith also notched OU’s first perfect 10 of the season and fifth-year Olivia Trautman made her return to competition.
Oklahoma Daily
OU to close Norman campus Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday
The OU-Norman campus is transitioning to online classes and remote work beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday and will continue through Tuesday, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning at 11:13 a.m. Monday for parts of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, to last through...
1 Injured, Taken To Hospital After Shooting Outside SW Oklahoma City Restaurant
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a southwest Oklahoma City restaurant Sunday night. Oklahoma City Police responded to the Buffalo Wild Wings near I-44 and SW 89th. after shots were fired in the parking lot. The victim's condition is unknown and there is no suspect...
Local Business Goes Viral On TikTok
One local business is thanking TikTok it for it's recent uptick in customers. Midian Protama said his dream was to own his own place, and now he owns Rice N Buns in Oklahoma City. Since they opened in November of 2021, Protama said business has been up and down. "We've...
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
Sooners' Jeff Lebby A Candidate For Alabama OC Job
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss the continuing rumors of Alabama's interest in Jeff Lebby as the new offensive coordinator.
Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School
Reed DeQuasie announced he'll be the latest DeQuasie to don the Crimson and Cream next season.
Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze in freezing temps
Fire officials said some people will be displaced, making it more than just an inconvenient wake up call for some residents there.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why RB Kalib Hicks Gives OU a 'Tremendous Amount of Ability'
Thanks to competition from a talented older brother and playing against some of the best high schoolers in America, the Sooners' newest running back may be ready to play now.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Oklahoma Military Post is One of the Most Active & Terrifying Haunts in the State
It's one of the oldest and most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State. This historic Military post in Oklahoma is as well known for its hauntings as its history. Built in 1874 it has a tragic and terrifying past. If you've never heard of it before you'll find this...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
