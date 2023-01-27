Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers UniformModern GlobeTampa, FL
See Vintage Photographs from Italy at The Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
Senior Caregiving Costs and Siblings: A Growing ConcernHerbie J PilatoTampa, FL
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Centre Daily
Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals Assistant Headed For Second Interview With Colts
CINCINNATI — The Indianapolis Colts are bringing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in for a second head coaching interview this week. "The Colts are working on bringing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Indy for a second interview," Albert Breer tweeted. "That one could happen as soon as Wednesday. The Cardinals are planning to have Callahan in Thursday."
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Centre Daily
Saints Star Cameron Jordan ‘Happy-ish’ For Coach Promotion to Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons newly hired defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, already has the respect of New Orleans Saints star defensive lineman Cameron Jordan. “Ryan to [Defensive Coordinator] job was inevitable. Top tier DL coach in terms of developing pass rush and emphasizing technique on run and gap integrity,” tweeted Jordan. “Wish him the semi-best as he willingly went to the Failcons… happy-ish for him.”
Centre Daily
Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Fired Coach Kellen Moore Gets New Job
After eight seasons with the organization, the Dallas Cowboys couldn't take any Moore. In one of the more blatant news dumps in recent football history, America's Team quietly parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore,. But almost as quickly - Sunday night to Monday morning - another news flash: as...
Centre Daily
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Dad’s ‘Fake News’ Rumor: Keep or Cut?
The Dallas Cowboys have a number of issues to deal with as we enter the offseason. One glaring decision involves running back Ezekiel Elliott. "I want to be here," Elliott said at season's end. "I don't have a crystal ball and can't tell the future. But I definitely want to be here."
Centre Daily
Potential Patriots Prospect Reveals Reason For Missing Shrine Bowl Practice
The New England Patriots have traditionally utilized the slot receiver role as well as any team in NFL history. From Troy Brown, to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman, the Pats offense has been at its best when operating with a top-level talent lining up between the offensive tackle (or perhaps the tight end) and the outer-most receiver.
Comments / 0