‘The Bachelor’ episode 2: Time, TV channel, free live stream, recap
Did Zach ever give all the women in “The Bachelor” a chance? No, because 10 women never made it past the season 27 premiere, which includes Olivia Lewis. If you thought the first episode seemed a bit rushed, wait till you tune in to the newest episode, which airs on Monday, January 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. A live stream of the episode can be found on fuboTV (free trial) and Hulu + Live TV (free trial).
FanDuel sports betting promo: New $3,000 No Sweat First Bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New users have an unbelievable FanDuel sports betting promo opportunity available. This offer allows new users who sign up today, to bet up...
NHL Announces Death Of Legendary Player On Monday
One of the best NHL players in league history passed away on Monday. Bobby Hull, who is best known for playing for the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at the age of 84. He played for the Blackhawks for 15 seasons before spending some time with the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers. During his career, ...
What time is Chiefs vs. Bengals? TV channel, date, how to watch AFC Championship
The Cincinnati Bengals face off with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 (1/29/2023) at 6:30 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for the 2023 AFC Championship. The game will air on CBS and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Paramount Plus (free trial) and...
markerzone.com
NEW YORK RANGERS WILL NEED TO PART WAYS WITH ONE OF THEIR YOUNG STARS IN PATRICK KANE TRADE
The New York Rangers are one of the teams in the hunt for three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane. There remains more than one obstacle in a Kane deal, however, most prominently the salary cap. The Blackhawks forward carries a $10.5 million cap hit, and the Rangers only have $1.5...
DraftKings promo code: Get $200 on any NFL Conference Championship game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today, four teams battle it out to earn a place in February’s Super Bowl, as the Philadelphia Eagles face the San Francisco 49ers...
Philadelphia Eagles gear: Where to buy NFC Champions hats, shirts, hoodies online
The Philadelphia Eagles are the 2023 NFC Champions, and are headed to Super Bowl LVII where they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs. That means there’s a fresh collection of Philadelphia Eagles NFC Champions gear available for fans to buy onlone. Fanatics.com has 2023 NFC Champions hats, shirts,...
Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs things to know
Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl.
