‘The Bachelor’ episode 2: Time, TV channel, free live stream, recap

Did Zach ever give all the women in “The Bachelor” a chance? No, because 10 women never made it past the season 27 premiere, which includes Olivia Lewis. If you thought the first episode seemed a bit rushed, wait till you tune in to the newest episode, which airs on Monday, January 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. A live stream of the episode can be found on fuboTV (free trial) and Hulu + Live TV (free trial).
FanDuel sports betting promo: New $3,000 No Sweat First Bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New users have an unbelievable FanDuel sports betting promo opportunity available. This offer allows new users who sign up today, to bet up...
NHL Announces Death Of Legendary Player On Monday

One of the best NHL players in league history passed away on Monday. Bobby Hull, who is best known for playing for the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at the age of 84. He played for the Blackhawks for 15 seasons before spending some time with the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers. During his career, ...
DraftKings promo code: Get $200 on any NFL Conference Championship game

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today, four teams battle it out to earn a place in February’s Super Bowl, as the Philadelphia Eagles face the San Francisco 49ers...
Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs things to know

Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl.
