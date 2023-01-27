Read full article on original website
Bruce E. DeVarney, notice
ROCKLAND — Bruce E. DeVarney, 74, died unexpectedly due to a heart attack, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A full obituary will be published and a graveside service will be announced in the spring. To share a memory or condolence with Bruce’s family, please...
Marguerite Lydia Connon, obituary
ROCKLAND — Marguerite Lydia Connon, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport, following a long battle with cancer. Born in Rockland, at the Knox County General Hospital, April 18, 1953, she was the daughter of Carroll A. and Carolyn A. Saucier Miller. Educated...
UPDATE: Fire spreads quickly through South Thomaston house
SOUTH THOMASTON (3:30 p.m.) — An automotive battery charger is being blamed for a fire on the Dublin Road in South Thomaston this morning, Monday, Jan 30. Based on an investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, a car’s battery had been plugged into the garage’s charger overnight.
Just another Saturday on the Coast
Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston
SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
Stephen W. Leppanen,obituary
LITCHFIELD — Stephen W. “Big Guy” Leppanen, 49, died unexpectedly from complications of heart disease, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Born in Camden, December 27, 1973, he was the son of Donna Libbey. A talented artist, Stephen spent his career as...
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 23-26. Appleton. Thomas F. Neely and Lisa T. Neely to Joseph H. Brady and Robin S. Brady. Camden. Mary Turner Sullivan to Alexander M. Abud and Lauren Swegle. Scott C. Harve to Scott...
Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland
ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 13-18. Kote R. Aldus, 31, of Belfast, aggravated assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, five years in prison with all but nine months suspended and two years of probation; domestic violence assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; creating a police standoff in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Waldo Feb. 18, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed.
Grateful for the help in staging the reading of ‘Ud’s Garden’
I would like to thank the community and especially Ben Blackmon, Director of the Rockport Public Library, for sponsoring the reading of Ud’s Garden, directed by Paul and Jen Hodgson of Everyman Repertory Theatre. The audience’s response was hugely enthusiastic and thoughtful, a brave audience who ventured out Saturday...
Charlotte J. Root, obituary
ROCKLAND — Charlotte J. Root, 95, passed away peacefully at the Knox Center, Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born in Bristol, Connecticut, December 19, 1927, she was the daughter of Henry and Vernita Johnson. She attended local schools and graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford, Connecticut. Her first employment was with Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company in their tax department.
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
Bangor Elks Lodge hosts winter craft fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the holidays are over, there are still craft fairs happening around the region. Saturday, the Bangor Elks Lodge was home to one. Featuring makers and direct sales consultants from the area, there was no shortage of goodies for everyone in your life. Some of the...
Camden Rotary thanks the community for successful nut sale
I would like to thank everyone who supported the Camden Rotary Club’s recent holiday nuts sale. We enjoyed meeting friends and neighbors at our downtown sales table in front of French & Brawn Marketplace and greatly appreciate Todd and Sarah Anderson’s generous provision of that space for us.
Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
This Massive (& Gorgeous) Waterville, Maine Home is For Sale & You NEED to See The Photos!
When it comes to Central Maine real estate, one thing rings true. There is a vast array of home sizes, shapes, prices and features here in the greater Kennebec Valley. I often find myself scrolling through the MLS just seeing what has sold, or what has just hit the market.
Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
Camden Hills, Oceanside win KVAC wrestling crowns
AUGSTA — Wrestling teams from around the state, including five from the Midcoast, competed Saturday, Jan. 28 for the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships at Cony High School. Camden Hills emerged as the Class A champion while Oceanside won the Class B crown. Pat Kelly, the head coach of...
Belfast Marine Institute students finish individual semester-long projects
Belfast Marine Institute students from the high school recently finished their individual semester-long main projects for the Marine Studies course. One area of interest included conducting an underwater bottom topography survey of the outfall at Little River. Using the Institute's Remote Operating Vehicle (ROV) with photo and 4K video capabilities,...
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 8-25. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 8. Takota W. Lenfest, 24, of Searsport, was arrested...
