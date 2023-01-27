Santiago de Chile is sometimes overlooked in favor of Chilean Patagonia or the Maipo Valley wine region, but the capital of Chile has plenty to see, do and taste in its own right. The city was founded in 1541 by the Spanish conquistador Pedro de Valdivia and has served as the capital of Chile since colonial times. This has resulted in a unique blend of historic and modern architecture and culture flanked by stunning views of the Andes Mountains, which can be seen at just about any point in the city.

