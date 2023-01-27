ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

100 to 200 outside police officers per day to staff Mardi Gras 2023 parades

One hundred extra officers from across the state will help manage New Orleans parades on "regular days" this season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced Monday at a press conference at Gallier Hall. On “big weekends,” Woodfork said, 150 to 200 qualified law enforcement professionals will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Affordable apartments for elderly residents, veterans planned for Federal City

Plans for a new residential development at Federal City in Algiers are taking shape, after years of failed initiatives and spotty progress. Earlier this month, the Algiers Development District, the government agency that owns the 200-acre former military base on the Mississippi River, received the Louisiana state approval it needs to move forward with construction of a new apartment complex, with 70 one- and two-bedroom affordable income units targeting elderly residents and military veterans. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June, and construction is expected to take about 18 months.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Auto thefts surge in New Orleans; Kias, Hyundais responsible for uptick

At Bayou Auto, a New Orleans East tow lot fringed with tattered banana trees and patrolled by rescued pit bulls, operator Tamiqua Barton-Williams processed Thursday morning's paperwork: five pink NOPD vehicle impoundment forms for recovered stolen vehicles. "I have Kia, Hyundai, Kia, Kia," she said, flipping through the papers. "In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?

New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Big Freedia unveils plans for Hotel Freedia in Faubourg Marigny

Big Freedia is moving forward with plans to open a new entertainment venue near Decatur and Frenchman streets that will have a restaurant, music club, pool and micro boutique hotel. Groundbreaking on the project should begin this spring, according to the bounce artist, who said last week the goal is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Despite short-term rental ban, New Orleans has issued hundreds of residential permits

As proposed revisions to New Orleans’ short-term rental law race toward a court-ordered deadline, the temporary ban on new permits in residential areas isn’t doing much to slow them down. More than 200 such permits have been issued since the ban took effect three months ago, accounting for about one in five of all short-term rental permits currently in effect, according to the city's registry.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

