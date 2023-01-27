Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records lawEdy ZooLouisiana State
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
HokuLani Discusses New Song, Upcoming Debut Album, and Much MoreMeikhel PhilogeneNew Orleans, LA
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
RTA makes changes to bus routes and schedules
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) are implementing changes to some of the bus routes and schedules starting on Sunday (Jan. 29).
NOLA.com
100 to 200 outside police officers per day to staff Mardi Gras 2023 parades
One hundred extra officers from across the state will help manage New Orleans parades on "regular days" this season, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced Monday at a press conference at Gallier Hall. On “big weekends,” Woodfork said, 150 to 200 qualified law enforcement professionals will...
NOLA.com
Affordable apartments for elderly residents, veterans planned for Federal City
Plans for a new residential development at Federal City in Algiers are taking shape, after years of failed initiatives and spotty progress. Earlier this month, the Algiers Development District, the government agency that owns the 200-acre former military base on the Mississippi River, received the Louisiana state approval it needs to move forward with construction of a new apartment complex, with 70 one- and two-bedroom affordable income units targeting elderly residents and military veterans. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June, and construction is expected to take about 18 months.
More cars stolen in New Orleans in January than in Jefferson Parish in all of 2022
We’re 30 days into 2023, and already, 761 cars have been reported stolen in the city of New Orleans–an average of 26 per day. In fact, more cars were stolen in New Orleans this month than were stolen in Jefferson Parish in all of last year.
NOLA.com
Auto thefts surge in New Orleans; Kias, Hyundais responsible for uptick
At Bayou Auto, a New Orleans East tow lot fringed with tattered banana trees and patrolled by rescued pit bulls, operator Tamiqua Barton-Williams processed Thursday morning's paperwork: five pink NOPD vehicle impoundment forms for recovered stolen vehicles. "I have Kia, Hyundai, Kia, Kia," she said, flipping through the papers. "In...
fox8live.com
Residents of the Esplanade Apartments voice frustrations after days of no electricity
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Esplanade at City Park Apartment complex is a towering presence, but tenants say lately living there is trying their patience. Since Saturday (Jan. 21), they say they have had partial or total power outages. Joyce Gregory lives in the multi-floor building. “It’s just tough, it’s...
police1.com
NOPD reportedly has 160 'qualified' applicants for 50 civilian positions, but none have been hired
NEW ORLEANS — In October, the New Orleans Police Department announced it was creating 50 new civilian jobs designed to shore up the dwindling police force. Three months later, the NOPD has 160 qualified applicants but has yet to hire a single one, according to the Civil Service Department.
Chewbacchus returns to St. Claude Ave, bringing back the crowds and business
NEW ORLEANS — Chewbacchus made its triumphant return to St. Claude Avenue Saturday. The parade was cut short just days before it rolled in 2022 due to an NOPD manpower shortage and COVID-19, but they wouldn't be held back again. "We worked without City Councilman Freddie King, and we...
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
Changes coming to Jefferson Transit bus service for Mardi Gras, Here is what you need to know
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Mardi Gras 2023 season is here and Jefferson Parish Transit is making some temporary changes to the bus service to accommodate parade routes. The changes will be in effect from Sunday, Feb. 5 through Tuesday, Feb. 21. Below are the dates and changes for bus...
NOLA.com
Aldi plans to open 5 south Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast-growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one of...
theadvocate.com
Talking Business: Paul Ballard opens up about growing a $100M food business
Paul Ballard fell in love with PJ’s Coffee as a Tulane student in the late 1980s, while hanging out at the flagship cafe on Maple Street near campus. He and his girlfriend at the time, Torry, now his wife, would go on to buy their first PJ's franchise in the early 1990s.
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?
New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
NOLA.com
Big Freedia unveils plans for Hotel Freedia in Faubourg Marigny
Big Freedia is moving forward with plans to open a new entertainment venue near Decatur and Frenchman streets that will have a restaurant, music club, pool and micro boutique hotel. Groundbreaking on the project should begin this spring, according to the bounce artist, who said last week the goal is...
NOLA.com
How to make Grand Isle livable in the face of storms? Raise substations, bury power lines.
The structure taking shape on Grand Isle’s western edge rises 20 feet in the air, not unlike most houses on the barrier island, where stilts are the best defense from the threatening Gulf of Mexico. Still, the massive concrete grid being erected and topped with a metal platform stands...
NOLA.com
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
wbrz.com
Flood warnings still in effect for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here
BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms. In Baton Rouge, several streets have been blocked off due to rainwater filling the roadways, and drivers should take alternate routes. See a list of closures below:
NOLA.com
Photos: Krewe of Nefertiti rolls in New Orleans East as rain mostly stayed away
The Krewe of Nefertiti rolls Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in New Orleans East. Queen Nefertiti III Summer Turner reigned over 200 members on 14 floats as the all-female krewe paraded to the theme 'Nefertiti Roars.'
WDSU
Seventh District police handing out steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners during Krewe of Nefertiti
NEW ORLEANS — Seventh District New Orleans police will be handing out steering wheel locks during the Krewe of Nefertiti on Jan. 29. Gun locks will also be handed out. This comes after multiple Hyundais and Kias have been the target of car thefts around the city.
NOLA.com
Despite short-term rental ban, New Orleans has issued hundreds of residential permits
As proposed revisions to New Orleans’ short-term rental law race toward a court-ordered deadline, the temporary ban on new permits in residential areas isn’t doing much to slow them down. More than 200 such permits have been issued since the ban took effect three months ago, accounting for about one in five of all short-term rental permits currently in effect, according to the city's registry.
