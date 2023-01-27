ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for man wanted in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for the man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday. Investigators are searching for an African-American male who is bald with a gray beard and was seen wearing a black sweater, and gray pants and walking with a noticeable limp.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man pulled to safety after stealing police car, crashing on train tracks

Mental health expert provides tips for children and adults following tragedies. Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating. In wake of the release of a video showing five former Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols a protest was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Boyfriend accidentally kills girlfriend while playing with gun

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting after police said a boyfriend accidentally shot his girlfriend while playing with a gun. On Saturday, police responded to the Northside Plaza apartment complex located at 400 Markham Street after they received an anonymous call about a person shot. Police located a woman with...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening. Police responded to the 3600 block of Cascade Park Road after reports of a person who was shot around 10:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the woman was a passenger in a car near the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road when shots rang out.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted of shooting teen who was packing moving truck, prosecutor says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A jury in Henry County convicted an 80-year-old man in a deadly shooting that happened when his family was packing up to move out of his house. Prosecutors said Hailu Abebe was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for opening fire on 19-year-old Brian Woolridge, who was helping pack on in 2020.
ELLENWOOD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy