Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
Police investigating multiple robberies after thieves lure victims through popular dating app
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are on the search for suspects who swindled several men in multiple robberies after meeting them on a dating app. South Fulton police are investigating a string of robberies that occurred in the area of the Old National Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
atlantanewsfirst.com
String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta. According to police, shortly after 7 p.m., the victim was arguing with a woman she knows at 477 Windsor Street SW when the argument turned violent and she was stabbed in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Buckhead police chase nearly collides with Uber before flipping
A high-speed police chase through a Buckhead neighborhood ended when the suspect's car flipped and burst into flames. In an exclusive interview, a bystander told FOX 5 that she may be part of the reason the victim swerved and crashed. She said he nearly pummeled into her first.
Accused car break-in suspect exchanges gunfire with owner, shoots parked cars, APD says
ATLANTA — Officials say that a man was shot at when he confronted someone attempting to break into his car. Atlanta police said on Saturday, around 4:20 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired call on Vineyards Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
Cousin of 13-year-old killed in shooting near skating rink to start non-profit in his honor
DULUTH, Ga. — A family member of Deshon DuBose, a teenage boy shot and killed after enjoying a night of skating with friends, is turning the tragedy into action in hopes of reducing gun violence. She's known as "Trap the Barber," and T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for man wanted in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for the man who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday. Investigators are searching for an African-American male who is bald with a gray beard and was seen wearing a black sweater, and gray pants and walking with a noticeable limp.
Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
A man was allegedly playing with a gun in a Castleberry Hill apartment breezeway when it went off, killing his girlfriend, according to authorities.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man pulled to safety after stealing police car, crashing on train tracks
Mental health expert provides tips for children and adults following tragedies. Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating. In wake of the release of a video showing five former Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols a protest was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows suspect in Atlanta Chevron shooting
The man appears to be armed and talking to several people inside the convenience store. Atlanta police are trying to identify him.
Boyfriend accidentally kills girlfriend while playing with gun
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting after police said a boyfriend accidentally shot his girlfriend while playing with a gun. On Saturday, police responded to the Northside Plaza apartment complex located at 400 Markham Street after they received an anonymous call about a person shot. Police located a woman with...
Man dies while being transported to hospital after shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating what is now being called a homicide after a man was shot and died on the way to the hospital by private vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 4 p.m., an Atlanta police officer...
WATCH: APD pulls man from stolen, crashed patrol car seconds before train hits
An Atlanta officer was wrapping up a traffic stop early Saturday morning when a man bolted into his patrol car and took it for a spin before crashing along train tracks. Officers worked frantically to pull him from the car just seconds before an oncoming train hits the vehicle.
atlantanewsfirst.com
18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening. Police responded to the 3600 block of Cascade Park Road after reports of a person who was shot around 10:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the woman was a passenger in a car near the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road when shots rang out.
APD: Man steals patrol car, crashes and flips onto train tracks while train was coming
ATLANTA — A man was arrested after he stole a patrol car and fled from Atlanta police, law officials told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Saturday around 2:10 a.m. an officer was conducting a traffic stop near...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police arrest 20-year-old woman in connection with stabbing in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The DeKalb Police Department arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 50-year-old man. According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Rambling Way in reference to a person injured. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple lacerations and stab wounds. The...
Teenage girl shot trying to drive suspect away from car-break in, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police say a teenage girl who was shot Friday morning was the getaway driver for a car break-in suspect when she was injured. Police responded around 12:30 a.m. about a car break-in off to Vineyard Drive in southeast Atlanta. The victim said he saw a young man trying to break into his mother’s car.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police release footage, photos of suspect in November Chevron gas station shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have released a video and photos of a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that took place in November at the Chevron gas station at 180 Ponce De Leon Avenue. The department's aggravated assault unit said the man was wearing an all-red sweat suit...
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted of shooting teen who was packing moving truck, prosecutor says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A jury in Henry County convicted an 80-year-old man in a deadly shooting that happened when his family was packing up to move out of his house. Prosecutors said Hailu Abebe was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for opening fire on 19-year-old Brian Woolridge, who was helping pack on in 2020.
Comments / 0