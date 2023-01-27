ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening. Police responded to the 3600 block of Cascade Park Road after reports of a person who was shot around 10:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the woman was a passenger in a car near the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road when shots rang out.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO