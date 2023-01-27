ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wuwf.org

DeSantis seeks to end 'DEI' spending in higher ed

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday rolled out a slate of higher-education proposals that included eliminating spending on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, a move the governor said would lead such programs to “wither on the vine.”. DeSantis also announced proposals involving the frequency of post-tenure reviews for faculty members...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Florida lawmakers propose 'constitutional carry'

Calling the proposal an effort to “remove the government permission slip,” House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday announced legislation that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. Renner, R-Palm Coast, was flanked by Republican lawmakers and county sheriffs who backed the 63-page proposal, which would create...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy