wuwf.org
DeSantis seeks to end 'DEI' spending in higher ed
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday rolled out a slate of higher-education proposals that included eliminating spending on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, a move the governor said would lead such programs to “wither on the vine.”. DeSantis also announced proposals involving the frequency of post-tenure reviews for faculty members...
wuwf.org
Florida lawmakers propose 'constitutional carry'
Calling the proposal an effort to “remove the government permission slip,” House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday announced legislation that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. Renner, R-Palm Coast, was flanked by Republican lawmakers and county sheriffs who backed the 63-page proposal, which would create...
