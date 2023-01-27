Florida Democrats around the state have been calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) since his signage of the controversial school transparency law HB 1467 in March. The bill, which looks to make school districts be more transparent about the literature that they provide to children, has been sponsored by the DeSantis administration. Some Democrats, like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) say that the bill is “censorship.”

