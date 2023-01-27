ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 6

Saint Petersburg
4d ago

Absolutely amazing 🤩 Republicans NEVER do anything for the average American....they love a good Dictatorship. Do NOT MOVE to Florida. If you have a Family. Take your kids out of this State. Send them to a College somewhere else, so they have the Freedom to pick what classes they want, not what DeSantis Dictatorship is pushing. So many Red 🍒 States are going to take our society down.

Reply
5
Maxine Montgomery
4d ago

Is it feasible to engage in constructive dialog with DEI personnel, discover why such programs were established, determine if those historical influences have been addressed, and find ways to work together so that the FSUS reaches its full potential on a nationwide level?

Reply
3
Related
The Center Square

Florida's DeSantis wants to eliminate 'CRT bureaucracies' at state colleges and universities

(The Center Square) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday at the State College of Florida in Bradenton on Tuesday to discuss higher education reforms. In early January, DeSantis, along with House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, requested all financial records from state colleges and universities in regard to faculty expenditures on subjects that are considered "woke" like critical race theory. Administrations who are politicizing their offices...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

DeSantis seeks to end 'DEI' spending in higher ed

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday rolled out a slate of higher-education proposals that included eliminating spending on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, a move the governor said would lead such programs to “wither on the vine.”. DeSantis also announced proposals involving the frequency of post-tenure reviews for faculty members...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Tallahassee students say why they'd be part of a lawsuit over an AP African American Studies course

The controversy over an advanced placement course in African American Studies exploded as the state’s refusal to accept the course as-is encountered resistance. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is threatening to sue over the rejection as the DeSantis administration doubles down on its defense that the course is quote: “indoctrination, not education.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridianpress.com

Wasserman Schultz Calls Out DeSantis for Censorship of Classroom Material in Schools

Florida Democrats around the state have been calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) since his signage of the controversial school transparency law HB 1467 in March. The bill, which looks to make school districts be more transparent about the literature that they provide to children, has been sponsored by the DeSantis administration. Some Democrats, like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) say that the bill is “censorship.”
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Florida lawmakers propose 'constitutional carry'

Calling the proposal an effort to “remove the government permission slip,” House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday announced legislation that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. Renner, R-Palm Coast, was flanked by Republican lawmakers and county sheriffs who backed the 63-page proposal, which would create...
FLORIDA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seeks 'Law and Order' Legislation Package

Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to abolish cash bail, increase penalties for drug-related crimes, step up human smuggling interdictions, strengthen the punishment for child rapists, prevent the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

In Miami, DeSantis unveils new law and order agenda for Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a tough-on-crime agenda ahead of the upcoming legislative session, including proposals to expand the death penalty to certain types of sex crimes and mandating life sentences for people convicted of selling fentanyl that looks like candy to children. “We want to make sure that we cement...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy