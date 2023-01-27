Read full article on original website
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
29-Year-Old Woman Busted for Posing As High School Student
Every now and then, we all kind of think about what it would be like to go back to High School knowing what we know now. Well, a 29-year-old woman took it a huge step further and indeed went back, posing as a High School student. 29-Year-Old Woman Poses As...
BBC
Woman arrested for enrolling as New Jersey high school student
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in New Jersey for allegedly posing as a high school student. The woman, identified by police as Hyejeong Shin, has been charged with using a fake identification document to enrol in New Brunswick High School. Ms Shin attended the school for four days before...
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
msn.com
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report
A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam
A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson, 25, received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Palm Beach County, Florida, to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Court documents show that in 2020, Robinson was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies. Instead of having customers make payments to the company, Love-Robinson would have...
23 years ago, another 6-year-old boy fired a gun in school. The victim was his classmate
When authorities in Newport News, Virginia, announced on January 6 that a 6-year-old boy brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, sending her to the hospital, the country was stunned. The city's mayor said it was nearly impossible to grapple with what happened. The police chief called the case "unprecedented."
Ohio College Student Found Dead Along with His Parents in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered the bodies of Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51 An Ohio family of three, including their college student son, is dead in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide. On Jan.18, officers responding to a welfare check at a Dublin, Ohio, home discovered Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19; along with his parents, Rajan Rajaram, 54; and Santhalatha Rajaram, 51; dead from gunshot wounds, a news release reads. Police believe the...
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
Principal: Chippewa Elementary School student brought ‘inappropriate item’ to class
The incident happened on Wednesday, and the district says they notified police the same day.
Heartbreaking new details emerge after two teens killed and man critically injured in school shooting
HEARTBREAKING details have emerged after two teen boys, 18 and 16, were killed and a man was critically injured in a school shooting in Iowa. The "targeted" shooting happened on Monday at an alternative educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines, according to officials. Preston Walls, 18, was charged...
North Carolina parents charged with murdering adopted 4-year-old son, duct taping him to floor: reports
Two North Carolina parents were arrested and charged with allegedly murdering their 4-year-old adopted son in early January, according to reports.
Essence
Florida Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Headed Back To Prison For New Scam
Malachi Love-Robinson, who first gained notoriety in 2016 for impersonating a doctor at the age of 18 is headed back to prison for stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson, a Florida man who gained notoriety for impersonating a doctor as a teenager, is headed back to prison...
Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say
Jonathan David-Epp Simonji, 26, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with kidnapping, a second-degree felony.
Thousands of Florida nursing students got fake diplomas in alleged scheme
Thousands of practicing nurses in the U.S. could potentially be working with bogus academic credentials after federal officials uncovered an alleged scheme at three South Florida nursing schools. The Department of Justice said Wednesday that the schools, now closed, allegedly issued more than 7,600 fake and unearned nursing diplomas. The schools involved in the alleged scheme include Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute. The Justice Department has charged more than two dozen people for their alleged involvement, saying they "engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother
A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
buzzfeednews.com
School Officials Were Warned Three Times Before A 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, Her Lawyer Said
Lawyers for the Virginia teacher who was shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student say school administrators were warned three times that the boy had a gun and was threatening other students. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner, said during a news conference on Wednesday that on...
School administrators ignored warnings that 6-year-old had a gun before he shot teacher: report
Chief of Police Steve Drew speaks at a press conference held discussing details of a school shooting involving a teacher at Richneck Elementary School being shot by a 6-year-old in Newport News, Va., on Monday, January 9, 2023. ( Kristen Zeis/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) The first-grade teacher...
Virginia school announces new safety protocols as students return to class nearly a month after a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher
Students at Richneck Elementary School navigated new safety protocols as they returned to classes Monday for the first time since a 6-year-old student allegedly shot his teacher inside a classroom nearly a month ago.
Rundle Mall, Adelaide plot foiled as teenage boy allegedly planned mass killing attack
A teenage boy has been arrested moments before he allegedly planned to carry out an attack inspired by a mass school shooting in the US on a busy Adelaide shopping centre.
