As 2023 gets underway, businesses are hoping for a bit of a rebound, although federal business taxes are expected to be higher. The addition of the Inflation Reduction Act along with the phasing out of some provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, specifically the bonus depreciation property credit tapering off starting this year, leaves some business owners with taxes on the brain.

