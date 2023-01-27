ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WVNews

West Virginia Legislature This Week returns for second season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Legislature This Week, a webcast featuring interviews with state leaders and lawmakers, has returned for a second season. The webcast, which will be featured across WV News’ online platforms and social media profiles, is made in collaboration with The State Journal and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History: February 1-7

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Feb. 1, 1832: Education reformer Alexander Luark Wade was born. Wade reorganized rural Monongalia County schools to require progress through eight prescribed levels...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

'Show me the money:' Justice talks tax plan in Bridgeport, West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice hosted his latest "town hall" event Monday at the Bridgeport Conference Center. Justice, who was accompanied by state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and his English bulldog Babydog, spoke about his plan to cut personal income taxes in half over three years and took questions from audience members.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Carney agrees restriction on judgeships is unconstitutional

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney has acknowledged that a provision splitting positions on Delaware's highest courts between Republicans and Democrats is unconstitutional. Under a proposed consent agreement filed in federal court Monday, Carney agreed that a “major-party” provision in Delaware’s constitution regarding appointments to the state’s...
DELAWARE STATE
WVNews

Beshear touts education plan ahead of lawmakers reconvening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is lagging behind in the “competition for talent” to lead its classrooms, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday in pushing for higher teacher pay as a way to overcome a shortage of educators. He cited grim statistics in making his case for a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNews

West Virginians have varying opinions on tax cuts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the West Virginia Legislature continues to debate cuts to the state personal income tax, industry officials, think tank leaders and members of the public have their own thoughts on tax reform and the best path forward for West Virginia. After years of declaring...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia businesses have taxes on the brain for 2023

As 2023 gets underway, businesses are hoping for a bit of a rebound, although federal business taxes are expected to be higher. The addition of the Inflation Reduction Act along with the phasing out of some provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, specifically the bonus depreciation property credit tapering off starting this year, leaves some business owners with taxes on the brain.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Massachusetts abortion hotline now offers free legal advice

Massachusetts launched a hotline Monday offering free legal advice to people seeking abortions in the state, as well as their health care providers and helpers — joining several other states in a move spurred by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last summer, which has led to increasingly restrictive abortion laws in other states.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WVNews

A bad idea returns

Once again, West Virginia lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow students to carry concealed weapons on campus. Earlier this month, the Senate Judiciary Committee recommended Senate Bill 10 for passage, which sent the bill to the full Senate for consideration.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. West Clermont (5)20-01412. 2. Mason (7)18-11341. 3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1)18-11083. 4. Marysville...
OHIO STATE

