Taylor Swift casts trans model as love interest in music video

By Caitlin O&#039;Kane
 5 days ago

Taylor Swift releases new album, "Midnights" 06:26

Taylor Swift dropped a new music video for her song "Lavender Haze" at midnight on Friday, in which her love interest is played by a trans model, Laith Ashley. He and some of Swift's fans applauded her for casting a trans man, giving representation to other trans people.

"Thank you [Taylor Swift] for allowing me to play a small part in your story," Laith Ashley, whose full name is Laith Ashley De La Cruz, wrote on Instagram. "You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical."

Swift directed the music video, which is for the second single off of her newest album "Midnights." Ashley said Swift's storytelling abilities continues to leave him "in awe, inspired, and hopeful."

He also thanked her for giving others representation with his casting. "Thank you for being an ally. Representation matters," he wrote. "AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!"

Ashley has also appeared in "Pose" and a music video for drag queen Manila Luzon's song "That's a Man Maury." He was also on the reality series "Strut."

He was the first transgender man to be featured in a Diesel campaign, according to his IMDB bio . Before becoming a model and actor, he was a counselor for homeless youth in New York City.

Fans and friends left congratulatory comments on Ashley's post about the "Lavender Haze" music video. "Thank you for representing all trans and being part of history for us all. Beautiful music video," one commenter wrote.

"Your impact is absolutely not a small part," another wrote.

"You are an inspiration to the lgbtq+ community," commented another.

Swift also posted about the music video on her Instagram, sharing several photos from the shoot. "There is my incredible costar [Laith Ashley] who I absolutely adored working with," she wrote. "This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70's fever dream. Hope you like it."

Swift also directed the music video for "Antihero," the first single off of her latest album. And she has directed other music videos in the past, including one for "You Need to Calm Down" with Drew Kirsch, and "All Too Well: The Short Film," which both earned her an MTV Video Music Award for best direction. The latter also received a Grammy nomination for best music video and could also be submitted to the Oscars, according to ET.

The video for "You Need to Calm Down" featured themes of LGBTQ acceptance and is filled with celebrities, most of them an integral part of LGBTQ visibility: Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, and RuPaul, as well as cast members of "RuPaul's Drag Race." She also highlighted the Equality Act at the end of the video. The bill would protect LGBTQ rights.

Swift has also advocated for LGBTQ rights and the bill several other times. In 2019, while performing "You Need to Calm Down" at the VMAs, she showed support for the bill and called out the Trump administration for not responding to a petition that urged lawmakers to swiftly pass it.

"In this video, several points were made, so you voting for the video means that you want a world where we're all treated equally under the law, regardless of who we love, regardless of how we identify," Swift said during her acceptance speech for the fan-voted Video of the Year award.

It was announced last year that Swift will write and direct a movie produced by Searchlight Pictures, the film company said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Comments / 55

SpeakUp
5d ago

Okay Taylor jumping on the let me be first publicty wagon just ended my respect for you and i hope a few million of your viewers we are fighting for woman and thier rights and you just shot us down!!

Reply(4)
44
Lillibet
4d ago

I can’t say that I know her I just sincerely doubt she would be involved in a relationship like this in real life. In other words, she is a pandering fake.

Reply(1)
21
Anna Brown
4d ago

Taylor is no longer a role model. She is doing anything to stay on top. Her last song anti-hero didn't make any sense and is downright weird with the reference to her make believe daughter in law killing her for the money. I couldn't stand the lavender haze song and switched stations. Don't take your little girls to her concerts or they will end up single and weird like her

Reply
19
Related
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Variety

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
People

Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'

The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
