ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Kyrie Irving says 'we've gotta get something done' related to WNBA charter flights

By Lindsay Schnell, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Add Kyrie Irving to the growing list of high-profile athletes who think the WNBA needs to figure out a way to get charter flights for its players.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Irving said that, "We've gotta get something done. I'm with them (WNBA players) no matter how much it costs, per say. I think we could all collectively come together and make something very doable happen. And we just want our ladies to have peace of mind while they're playing. They don't need to be overseas all the time, they need to be here, playing in front of their families every single day, doing what we do.

"I do think it's a lesson learned right now of how we can attack this (charter flights) as a family, because the W(NBA) and NBA, we're a family. And I think things will be figured out before the season gets started, I'm very optimistic about that."

Charter flights, which are not allowed in the WNBA currently, have become a hot topic again in recent weeks because six-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner is reported to need to fly private due security concerns .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0019bT_0kTd1zXM00
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner needs to fly private due to security concerns. Griner, who was returned to the U.S. in December in a prisoner swap after her 10 months in jail in Russia for drug possession charges, has said that she'll remain in Phoenix. The Associated Press

In early December, Griner was released after being wrongfully detained -- a distinction made by the U.S. Government -- in Russia for almost 10 months after allegedly being caught with hash oil in her luggage. Griner, a two-time Olympian, has played in Russia for nearly a decade. Like many WNBA players, she goes overseas in the winter to supplement her WNBA income.

Brittney Griner might need to fly private. The WNBA doesn't allow charters. What's next?

Numerous WNBA athletes and agents have spoken out about the need to charter, with Seattle Storm veteran Breanna Stewart tweeting last week , "I would love to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA. I would contribute my NIL, posts + production hrs to ensure we all travel in a way that prioritizes player health + safety, which ultimately results in a better product. Who’s with me?”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said repeatedly that charters are not financially realistic at this time.

The 2023 WNBA season tips off on Friday, May 19.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kyrie Irving says 'we've gotta get something done' related to WNBA charter flights

Comments / 18

RB B
4d ago

Look Kyrie, I know simple math is hard for you BUT the reason the WNBA flus commercial is because they cant afford charter flights. The WNBA does not turn a profit. Doesn't the NBA prop them up with money? Go to a NBA game then go to a WNBA game. You'll notice a HUGE difference is attendance. But the WNBA keeps screaming equality with the NBA. Its simply about money and the WNBA doesnt produce what fans want so therefore the money isn't there. The WNBA will mever generate the kind of money the mens leagues do. Besides, the WNBA is the wokest of woke and Americans have shown, with their pocketbooks, they dont like that.

Reply
9
Robert Abdullah Quali
4d ago

I don't understand what do you mean by you don't care how much it cost the WNBA loses over $12 million dollars a year if it wasn't for the NBA they would have went under long ago

Reply
4
Robert
5d ago

Cancel the league and move it to Russ they pay more that way Brian can do his 9 1/2 years in prison

Reply
4
Related
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant adds fuel to Breanna Stewart free agency sweepstakes

When a player like Breanna Stewart is available on the open market, you have to pull out all the stops to get her. The New York Liberty didn’t enlist Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant to join them in pitching to the two-time champion but he did make a pitch to Stewart on his own volition. On his show, “The ETCs,” the former MVP mentioned the Liberty’s recent acquisition of 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones and star point guard Sabrina Ionescu as reasons for why Stewart should play in the Big Apple in 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Legendary Basketball Broadcaster Dies

One of the all-time legends of sports broadcasting has left us. We have received word that legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died. His son announced the passing of his father in a tweet on Thursday, saying, “The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy.”
The Comeback

NBA refs reverse course on major blown call

Saturday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, a 125-121 Celtics victory in overtime, would have ended differently if NBA officials made a crucial call had gone the Lakers’ way. Lakers forward LeBron James attempted the game-winning shot at the end of regulation and appeared to be fouled by Celtics guard Read more... The post NBA refs reverse course on major blown call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

NBA Announces Players For 2023 Jordan Rising Stars

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

763K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy