Washington, DC

DC AG declines to charge mother of Ashli Babbitt, Jan. 6 protester killed by police

By Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Prosecutors have declined to file charges against the mother of Ashli Babbitt , Micki Witthoeft, who was arrested on traffic charges this month on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot where her daughter was fatally shot by a police officer .

Witthoeft, 58, was arrested as she and other District of Columbia protesters blocked traffic on Independence Avenue, U.S. Capitol Police said in a news release .

Police gave the group multiple warnings to get out of the road. Refusing to leave, Witthoeft instead turned around with her hands behind her back and asked to be arrested, the police statement said. She was arrested on citations for failure to comply with an order and obstructing roadways. Witthoeft was released later the same day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0py23N_0kTd1wtB00
Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli Babbitt, who was killed on Jan 6, 2021 in the riot on the U.S. Capitol, stands earlier this month with supporters of those arrested that day in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images

The case went to the office of D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb. Prosecutors there declined to file court charges against Witthoeft, said Gabe Showglow-Rubenstein, a spokesman for Schwalb. He said the office does not discuss charging decisions.

Babbitt, 35, was shot while attempting to break into the House chamber on Jan. 6, 2021. Graphic videos of the shooting show the Air Force veteran wore a Trump flag as a cape while she emerged from a crowd of protestors and tried to crawl through a broken window. One shot rang out, and Babbitt fell, bleeding from an apparent neck wound.

Lt. Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Babbitt, was cleared of wrongdoing after an internal review by the agency found his actions were "consistent with the officer’s training and (U.S. Capitol Police) policies."

Byrd, in an interview with NBC , said he believed his action helped save others from injury or death. Nonetheless, he suffered threats after his identity became  public.

Contributing: Ella Lee

Comments / 97

Rhonda Peterson
2d ago

Grieving yes, clearly understand that. But your daughter was not a hero just a victim of her own actions. She was committing a crime against the Government!!!!!!

Reply(8)
31
Fred Tommy Moss
2d ago

Ashli Babbitt mother grieves but blames the wrong people. She should be in Florida near Trump Resort Home. She should be protesting along with others. They should be protesting the lies the former President told. Her daughter believed those lies that why she and others were there. She also believed in this nonsense Qanon. The then President of the United States was known to tell massive lies. She became obsessed with him.Her mother should be in Florida not Washington,DC

Reply(1)
15
Karen Kinney
3d ago

so if my child ends up dead during an illegal protest and I show up 2 yrs later to protest their death by blocking busy city streets and ignore law enforcement's orders I will not be prosecuted. Good to know that I will be able to continue my illegal acts without consequences.

Reply(6)
13
 

