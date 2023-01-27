ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Wilks 'disappointed, not defeated' over Panthers snub

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5zyO_0kTd1SbV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bWs4_0kTd1SbV00

Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is “disappointed, but not defeated” that he didn’t land the team’s full-time head coaching position.

The Panthers announced on Thursday they've agreed to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach.

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I,” Wilks said in Tweet Friday. “Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.”

Wilks thanked players, coaches, and staff for their dedication, saying that he took pride in representing his hometown of Charlotte.

Wilks added “I do wish Frank Reich the best.”

Wilks' Tweet came less than 24 hours after his attorney Douglas Wigdor blasted the Panthers for their decision not to hire Wilks, who went 6-6 as Carolina's interim coach in 2022 after replacing the fired Matt Rhule in Week 6.

The Panthers interviewed Wilks, who is Black, twice for the position before settling on Reich, who is white.

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the head coach position by David Tepper,” Wigdor said in an email. "There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

The Associated Press reached out to Wigdor's office Friday to see if it planned more legal action.

“We do not have another comment at this time other than what we posted,” spokeswoman Courtney Cormican said.

The Panthers said the team will have their first public remarks when Reich is introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Wilks made no mention in his Tweet of whether the Panthers will be added to an ongoing lawsuit alleging racial hiring practices by the NFL and some teams. Nearly a year ago, Wilks joined Brian Flores' lawsuit in an effort to bring attention to the lack of Black head coaches in the NFL.

“When Coach Flores filed this action, I knew I owed it to myself, and to all Black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches, to stand with him,” Wilks said in a statement through his attorney last February. “This lawsuit has shed further important light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront. Black coaches and candidates should have exactly the same ability to become employed, and remain employed, as white coaches and candidates.”

Several Panthers players said after the regular season ended they wanted Wilks to return in 2023, including longtime linebacker Shaq Thompson. Thompson suggested players wanted to have a meeting with Tepper to give player input on the coaching situation, and throw their support behind Wilks.

It's unclear if that meeting happened.

Wilks' future remains unclear. The NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons have reportedly expressed interest in bringing Wilks in as their new defensive coordinator.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife

Cincinnati Bengals fans and most of the NFL world weren't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. The Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. However, the wife of Patrick Mahomes wasn't thrilled with the officiating, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Panthers looking to make another splash coaching hire

While his three-year stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos didn’t go particularly well, Vic Fangio has long had a reputation as one of the NFL’s top defensive minds. Frank Reich, the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, reportedly wants to add Fangio to his coaching staff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX8 News

Basketball greats pay last respects to former Hornets coach Paul Silas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Charlotte Hornets and Bobcats coach Paul Silas often told his friends, “If I ever get into a fight with a bear, save the bear.” Remembering Paul Silas: ‘You just knew he had your back’ “You better help that bear for sure,” smiled former Bobcats/Hornets guard Kemba Walker. {Silas} […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach Hire: Is McAdoo a Reason for Kellen Delay?

The Dallas Cowboys' foot-dragging on their decision on the job future of Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, seems difficult to explain. Other top coordinators around the NFL are flying off the shelves, including some guys like Nathaniel Hackett, a Mike McCarthy protege who moved from being the fired Broncos head coach to being the Jets coordinator.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been strongly linked to the Houston Texans head coaching job, but the organization started the process unsure if he would even be interested in the position. In 2016, Ryans sued the Texans, the NFL, and local authorities for $10 million, claiming that the state of the NRG... The post Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Cowboys make huge coaching decision; NFL world reacts

Ending days of speculation, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Dallas Morning News reported Sunday that team sources indicate Moore and the Cowboys reached a “mutual decision” for his departure. Head coach Mike McCarthy will call the offensive plays in 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job?

The hype surrounding Sean Payton’s potential return to the NFL next season has died down a bit in recent days, as many believe he will return to FOX as an analyst. Could the New Orleans Saints be responsible for that? Payton is under contract with the Saints through 2024. Any team that hired him as... The post Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera has a message for Steve Wilks

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is widely respected around the NFL. Regardless of what fans think of Rivera’s record as a head coach, he is revered across the league. On Saturday, Rivera showed why he is so admired. Former Carolina Panthers interim coach, Steve Wilks, posted a message...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
594M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy