Man crushed to death under outdoor urinal in London

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said.

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police force said the man “is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal.” The force said that “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

Being Honest
3d ago

There are those who just practice unfettered ignorance when someone dies and thinks it's a joke until it happens to someone they know or possibly themselves. stop making jokes of someone's tragic death it could have been you.

My Fumble Opinion
2d ago

I read this twice, and in my mind I cannot picture what happened to the guy. RIP dude

Phlegmball
2d ago

great idea, pop up toilets. how expensive are they?There's one under construction in San Francisco- one toilet for millions and millions of dollars. Should be finished by 2025 or so...🙄

