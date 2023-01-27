ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Jarrod D. Vosburg of Appleton was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a split sentence of three months in jail followed by five years of probation.

According to the district attorney's office, between August 8, 2018 and September 22, 2018, Vosburg entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims who lived in the Town of Amherst, Town of Aurora, City of Buffalo and Town of Grand Island. Once Vosburg received substantial down payments for the projects he abandoned them without purchasing any materials or performing any work. The victims lost a combined total of $41,000.

Vosburg pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree scheme to defraud and as part of his plea he signed a Confession of Judgment to pay full restitution and to date, he has paid $21,500 to the victims.

