White Sulphur Springs, WV

West Virginia Golf Association exec Ullman joins LIV Golf

By WV Daily News
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Ullman has stepped down as executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association to become tournament director for LIV Golf.

The WVGA announced Ullman’s departure on Thursday.

LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, will hold a tournament in early August at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.

Ullman has served as executive director since 2014. Before that he was the association’s director of operations. Among the growth Ullman oversaw in the WVGA was in the First Tee-West Virginia program, which teaches character education, healthy habits and golf fundamentals in more than 170 elementary schools statewide.

Ullman is a 2006 graduate of Fairmont State, where he was a member of the golf team.

