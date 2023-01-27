ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Alan Cumming reveals he 'returned' his OBE in birthday message to himself

By Carson Blackwelder
GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THKez_0kTd0xo700

Alan Cumming revealed in a birthday message to himself that he recently returned his OBE award.

"Today is my 58th birthday and I want to tell you about something I recently did for myself. I returned my OBE," the two-time Tony Award-winning actor shared Friday on Instagram .

MORE: 'After Louie' star Alan Cumming on his abusive childhood: 'I thought I might die'

Cumming said he was "grateful" to have received the distinction of Officer of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II in 2009.

"I am really shocked and delighted to receive this honour," he recalled saying when receiving the OBE, also adding that he said it "makes me very proud to be British, and galvanised as an American."

Cumming said the award was given to him not just for his job as an actor but for his activism for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States, referencing the "don't ask, don't tell" policy and the Defense of Marriage Act, both instituted during Bill Clinton's presidency, as being issues of the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCpNR_0kTd0xo700
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock, FILE - PHOTO: In this Nov. 24, 2009, file photo, actor Alan Cumming wears his OBE medal given to him for services to film, theatre and the arts and to activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community. Investitures held at Buckingham Palace, London.

Both of these have since been repealed by presidents Barack Obama in 2011 and Joe Biden in 2022, respectively.

Cumming noted that the queen's death in September "and the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes."

He also said with the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights in the United States has made the "great good" the award stood for 14 years ago "now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire."

"So I returned my award, explained my reasons and reiterated my great gratitude for being given it in the first place," the "Traitors" host concluded the post by saying. "I'm now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again. Happy birthday to me!"

ABC News has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
The Independent

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter accuses Harry and Meghan of ‘using’ his legacy

The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, Ndileka Mandela, has called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using his legacy to promote their newest Netflix documentary, describing it as “deeply upsetting and tedious”.In an interview with The Australian, social activist Ndileka Mandela admitted she admired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for having the “confidence to break away” from the royal family, but criticised the couple’s involvement in the documentary series Live to Lead, which they say has been inspired by Nelson Mandela.“I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the royal...
People

Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'

The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
netflixjunkie.com

Did You Know Prince Harry’s Alleged Father Major James Hewitt Was Banned From His Marriage by King Charles?

The world stood witness to the treacherous marital life of Britain’s Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. Although the grand Royal Wedding at the St. Paul Cathedral was no less than a fairytale, it did not last like one. Towards the terminal stage of the strained relationship, King Charles was publicly involved with his mistress and now Queen, Camilla. However, Princess Diana too did not hesitate to find comfort elsewhere. Unfortunately, this badly affected the lives of their children, especially Prince Harry, even to this day.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
Herbie J Pilato

Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79

According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
GMA

GMA

84K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy