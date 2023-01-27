ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How to boost your credit score

The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David shares tips on how to boost your credit score and the importance of not missing payments. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
WGN Radio producer revisits Chicago’s Pedway

Bob Sirott is fascinated with what Chicago’s architecture has to offer. This is year two of sending WGN Radio producer Hayley Boyd through the Chicago downtown pedestrian walkway system. He checks in with her throughout the morning to get updates on how to navigate through the Pedway, where you can shop and purchase food, and new opportunities for expansion.
It’s time for the 2023 Chicago Auto Show in February

Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, joins Steve Dale to talk about what consumers and show attendees should expect at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. They also discuss big advancements in electric and autonomous vehicle technology. Check out Tom Appel’s Car Stuff Podcast here or wherever you get your...
Chicago Way w/John Kass: How faith, family, & friendship help heal the heart

Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): On this edition, John Kass takes us behind the scenes of his recent health ordeal, what his recovery has been like at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and his faith has helped carry him through. Plus, veteran political guru at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast Thom Serafin joins John & Jeff Carlin to talk life, faith, & of course politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
