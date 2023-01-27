ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The US Sun

Mom and two sons, aged 3 and 9, found frozen to death after going on the run believing people were trying to kill her

A MOTHER-OF-THREE and her two young sons have been found dead from hypothermia in a field. Monica Latrice Cannady, 35, fled on foot in Pontiac, Michigan, with her daughter Lillie age 10, and her two sons Malik age 3, and Kyle age 9, during a mental health episode because she was convinced someone was out to kill her, according to Oakland County authorities.
PONTIAC, MI
New York Post

15-year-old Michigan girl vanishes, cellphone found at school in ‘suspicious’ episode

A 15-year-old Michigan girl has gone missing in what authorities described as “suspicious” circumstances after she did not return home from school and her cellphone was found abandoned. Adriana Davidson, of Ann Arbor, last contacted her family about 9 a.m. Friday while on her way to Pioneer High School, where she was last seen by friends two hours later, ClickOnDetroit reported. John Davidson she he last heard from his daughter — whom they call “Addy” — when she left to take a public bus, but she never returned and failed to respond to his texts. “We’re going on what, Day 2 now? This...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS News

Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
PONTIAC, MI
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim

In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
RadarOnline

Photos Emerge Of HOUSE OF HORRORS Where Sicko Kept Three Young Girls, Three Boys Locked Up In Cellar In Case Being Compared To Notorious Joseph Fritzel

A British man was arrested in Austria over the weekend after it was revealed he was keeping six children in a wine cellar, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Tom Landon, 54, was arrested on Sunday in the Austrian village of Obritz after he allegedly attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they visited the property to question Landon about the children.According to the Mirror, the six children – three girls and three boys aged between six months and seven years old – were found in a wine cellar underneath the property surrounded by several guns.Local authorities initially grew suspicious when neighbors “became...
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

