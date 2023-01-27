A 15-year-old Michigan girl has gone missing in what authorities described as “suspicious” circumstances after she did not return home from school and her cellphone was found abandoned. Adriana Davidson, of Ann Arbor, last contacted her family about 9 a.m. Friday while on her way to Pioneer High School, where she was last seen by friends two hours later, ClickOnDetroit reported. John Davidson she he last heard from his daughter — whom they call “Addy” — when she left to take a public bus, but she never returned and failed to respond to his texts. “We’re going on what, Day 2 now? This...

