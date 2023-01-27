Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Mom and two sons, aged 3 and 9, found frozen to death after going on the run believing people were trying to kill her
A MOTHER-OF-THREE and her two young sons have been found dead from hypothermia in a field. Monica Latrice Cannady, 35, fled on foot in Pontiac, Michigan, with her daughter Lillie age 10, and her two sons Malik age 3, and Kyle age 9, during a mental health episode because she was convinced someone was out to kill her, according to Oakland County authorities.
15-year-old Michigan girl vanishes, cellphone found at school in ‘suspicious’ episode
A 15-year-old Michigan girl has gone missing in what authorities described as “suspicious” circumstances after she did not return home from school and her cellphone was found abandoned. Adriana Davidson, of Ann Arbor, last contacted her family about 9 a.m. Friday while on her way to Pioneer High School, where she was last seen by friends two hours later, ClickOnDetroit reported. John Davidson she he last heard from his daughter — whom they call “Addy” — when she left to take a public bus, but she never returned and failed to respond to his texts. “We’re going on what, Day 2 now? This...
Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says
A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
Woman and Sons Found Frozen to Death After Driving Them to Field and Telling Them to Sleep
The heartbreaking story of a Michigan woman and her children who were found frozen to death in an abandoned field is sending shockwaves throughout the community and making national headlines. On January 16, WDIV reported that Monica Cannady, 35, was found dead in a Pontiac in the middle of a...
Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim
In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
A Michigan Woman Ordered From SHEIN & Received Terrifying Messages In Her Delivery Bag
A woman in Michigan received an online shopping order from the well-known clothing website SHEIN, and when her package came in the mail, she got more than just a dress. Six pieces of paper fell out of the bag with a concerning message. On January 20, a woman named Amanda...
Photos Emerge Of HOUSE OF HORRORS Where Sicko Kept Three Young Girls, Three Boys Locked Up In Cellar In Case Being Compared To Notorious Joseph Fritzel
A British man was arrested in Austria over the weekend after it was revealed he was keeping six children in a wine cellar, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Tom Landon, 54, was arrested on Sunday in the Austrian village of Obritz after he allegedly attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they visited the property to question Landon about the children.According to the Mirror, the six children – three girls and three boys aged between six months and seven years old – were found in a wine cellar underneath the property surrounded by several guns.Local authorities initially grew suspicious when neighbors “became...
Lawsuit: Houston Office Custodian Allegedly Peed in Workers' Water Bottles Giving Them STDs
If you work in an office, this story will ruin your day.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0