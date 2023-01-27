22-year-old Nellis Airmen found dead in Red Rock Canyon

A 22-year-old hiker was found dead at Red Rock Canyon after he was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to the Clark County Coroner.

The coroner's office confirmed to KTNV that the body was recovered from the recreational area on Thursday, though the cause and manner of death are both still pending.

Luke Saunders was initially reported missing on Tuesday at approximately 5:23 p.m. near the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area, according to a police report. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, as well as a small blue backpack.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.