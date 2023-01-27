Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Bail set for one of three suspects charged with murdering Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weeks after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse, one of the three suspects charged with her death appeared in Onondaga County Court Monday. 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold, the oldest suspect in Brexi’s murder, was scheduled for a bail review....
wwnytv.com
3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Police in New York say three suspects are facing charges in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl killed while walking home from the store. The family of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz joined police, the district attorney and other local leaders in announcing the arrests. Two...
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
Watch Monday afternoon briefing in SPD use of force investigation
Monday afternoon, 1-30-2023, the Syracuse Police Department held a community briefing to explain work that had been done in this investigation. The included showing surveillance cameras as well as body-worn cameras by police officers. You can watch the full update in the player above. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting […]
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
Utica man breaks into bagel shop, spits on officers, police say
Utica, NY — Police say a man spit on them after he broke into a bagel shop this weekend. Officers said they “physically removed” 30-year-old Ronald Ward from the Bagel Grove in Utica after they were called to investigate a burglary there at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Ward,...
WKTV
Utica man charged with hate crimes after threatening employees at convenience store in Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged with hate crimes after allegedly threatening workers at a convenience store in Oneida Square on Jan. 28. Police were called to 1321 Oneida St. around 2:35 p.m. after a man reportedly came into the store, threatened employees and sprayed them with an unknown substance before trying to light the substance on fire.
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Police surrounding house near Kirk Park, streets closed off after report of shots fired
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have surrounded a house near Kirk Park and have closed off roads in the area as they investigate a report that shots were fired in the neighborhood, according to dispatches. Just after noon Monday a ShotSpotter system detected one round fired in the area of...
House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man wanted on warrants for attempted rape
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Town Police are looking for a 24-year-old man on a charge of attempted rape. Juan Balbuena was arrested in February 2021 and previously arrested on a warrant for the same charge. He has again failed to show up for court, so another warrant has...
16-year-old charged in Brexialee’s murder identified
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Syracuse youth accused with two men of killing 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has been identified following a court appearance Friday. The teen is Deckyse Bridges, according to court records. He is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The...
Teen shot in both arms on Syracuse’s North Side, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in both arms last night on the North Side of Syracuse, police said. Officers responded to a call at 12:53 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Alvord Street where a person was reported shot, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity: our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya
DeWitt, N.Y. — An Upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, of DeWitt, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
18-year-old accused of shooting at police, charged with attempted murder (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 26)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 26. Slippery roads cause several crashes; 5-day forecast. First Look: CNY restaurant makes Instagram-ready dishes: It’s been hard to miss the social media buzz around Lala Lu, the new restaurant that opened three weeks ago inside the old Grimaldi’s on Carrier Circle. Chances are you’ve seen kaleidoscopic photographs of bright red, green and yellow pasta. Perhaps you caught video clips of servers setting fire to a sausage, tomato and chili pizza next to a flowing five-glass tower of sangria. This is dinner theater starring all-from-scratch food with a pinch of glitzy Las Vegas, a sprinkle of Disney and a side of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Take a look behind the scenes at this unique spot (video).
News 12
Local police departments ramp up patrols following release of Tyre Nichols body camera footage
Police departments in the Hudson Valley are increasing patrols this weekend following the release of the body camera footage from the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Police and government officials hope for peace this weekend as people viewed the violent footage. The police departments, like the one in White Plains, are...
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing father
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing …. A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide …
