Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
APD: man in critical condition after being shot in the head
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting incident where one man was shot in the head. According to police, a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of South...
wdhn.com
Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
southgatv.com
Shooting Incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St. It is confirmed that a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and currently is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 P.M. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available...
southgatv.com
Woman shot in head at Albany hotel; Suspect on the run
ALBANY, GA- Friday morning at around 11 a.m. Albany Police responded to a shooting at 2706 North Slappey Boulevard, otherwise known as the Sunset Inn. It is confirmed that a 48 year-old caucasian woman had been shot in the head and succumbed to her injuries. Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler told South Georgia Television News the victim’s name is Jerri Dudley.
WALB 10
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.
WALB 10
Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for sex and child crimes. Rufus Lee Sherman, 54, is wanted for rape, incest, and first-degree cruelty to children charges, APD says. He stands 6′0″ and weighs around 200 pounds.
Albany police search for murder suspect; man arrested for raping his elderly mother-in-law
ALBANY — One Albany man is being sought on murder charges and another has been arrested for rape, Albany police officials said in separate news releases. Anthony Manriquez, 17 is wanted for murder and other charges related to the shooting death Friday of Jerri Dudley, 48, while 64-year-old Victor Washington has been rrested and charged with raping his 79-year-old mother-in-law.
WTVM
Americus robbery suspects apprehended and charged
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 25, around noon, the Americus Police Department responded to an apparent armed robbery. Authorities responded to the 100 block of Highway 27, in Americus. According to officials, the victim was approached by three armed suspects, in the parking lot,. The suspects stole an assault rifle from the victim’s vehicle.
WALB 10
3 arrested on armed robbery charges in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in Americus on armed robbery charges, according to the Americus Police Department. Keitavious Phillips, 19, Deontre Tookes, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile are all charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
WALB 10
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been killed after being shot in the head at an Albany hotel, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The suspect, identified as Anthony Manriquez, 17, shot Jerri Dudley, 48, in the head, APD says. The shooting happened on Friday before 11 a.m....
WALB 10
1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
WALB 10
Albany church damaged by car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is damaged after a truck ended up in its entrance—leaving behind significant damage for the church to clean up. The accident happened Saturday morning. A driver veered off Moultrie Road, jumped a ditch and took out some power lines before crashing into the Mercedes Baptist Church.
CPD identifies Cairo officer who died while on-duty
The Cairo Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) are investigating after a Cairo officer died Saturday afternoon while on duty.
Albany man arrested on gun charges
ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
Albany woman dies in Sunday-morning house fire
ALBANY — An Albany woman died in an early morning house fire on Sunday, according to the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office. Rebecca Gilliam, 66, apparently succumbed to smoke inhalation in the blaze, Coroner Michael Fowler, who was called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. and pronounced the victim dead at 3:10 a.m., said.
Community mourns loss of Georgia police officer who died in the line of duty
The Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed the death of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams of the Cairo Police Department. Officer Williams died while on-duty yesterday afternoon, leaving a void in the community he dedicated himself to serving. A beloved member of the Cairo Police Dept., Williams...
WALB 10
Man charged in Albany rape incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a rape incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Washington, 64, was charged in connection to the rape incident that happened on Jan. 17 in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. The victim was a family member, according to APD.
wfxl.com
Albany man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law
The Albany Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Victor Washington. According to APD, on January 25, Washington was arrested for allegedly raping his mother-in-law on January 17, in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. Washington is currently being held in the Dougherty County Jail.
wfxl.com
Additional arrests made in Liberty Street shooting
Blakely police announced that additional arrests were made in connection to the January shooting on Liberty Street. On January 13, around 11 p.m., Blakely police officers responded to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Around the same time, a report came in of a gunshot victim self-reporting to Lifebrite Emergency Room. Police say the victim was treated locally and later released.
wfxl.com
Albany man wanted for allegedly raping a sleeping victim
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance with locating a wanted man. Police say that 33-year-old Anthony Latroy Reeves is wanted for the charges of rape. According to the police report, Reeves allegedly raped a victim while she was sleeping. Reeves stands at...
Comments / 1