ALBANY — One Albany man is being sought on murder charges and another has been arrested for rape, Albany police officials said in separate news releases. Anthony Manriquez, 17 is wanted for murder and other charges related to the shooting death Friday of Jerri Dudley, 48, while 64-year-old Victor Washington has been rrested and charged with raping his 79-year-old mother-in-law.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO