Bloomfield, CT

Eyewitness News

Six students arrested after fight at Crosby High School

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Six students were arrested after a fight at Crosby High School in Waterbury on Monday, according to officials. School officials said no staff or students were injured. The fight broke out around 12:15 p.m., according to police. Authorities said the six students will be charged...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack

Crews are battling a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing

2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Officers respond to two armed carjackings in 24 hours

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating two armed carjackings that took place within 24 hours of each other. On Saturday at 3:25 a.m., A New Have Officer responded to Edwards Street after an Uber Eats delivery driver reported that she had been carjacked at gunpoint by a young male.
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS Boston

One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page.  Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Mall shooting: Suspect to be arraigned in killing of bystander

A man accused of shooting and killing a bystander and sending panicked mall shoppers running for safety will be arraigned on multiple charges on Monday. The suspect was arrested by police Saturday night, shortly after officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, 50 Holyoke St., James Leydon, spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, said in a statement.
HOLYOKE, MA

