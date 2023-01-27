Read full article on original website
Death of Tyre Nichols: New Haven demonstrators gather on the green
In New Haven, protesters made their voices heard on the green. The community came together in June, when 36-year-old Randy Cox was paralyzed in the back of a police van. Cox was in handcuffs and had no seatbelt on.
Eyewitness News
Six students arrested after fight at Crosby High School
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police: Male and female duo burglarize 5 businesses in 4 days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Over the course of four days, officers assigned to the Westville and West Hills Police District in New Haven responded to five burglaries they believe involve the same thieves. New Haven Police gave a synopsis of each burglary. On January 24, a man walked into...
6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight
Eyewitness News
Police charge two in connection to Burger King parking lot shooting
Holyoke Mall shooting suspect charged with murder in shooting of bystander
The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night has been identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident.
Man Charged With Fatally Shooting 'Innocent Bystander' At Holyoke Mall: DA
A 23-year-old man from Springfield has been charged with shooting a 33-year-old man, also from Springfield, to death at a Western Massachusetts mall from over the weekend, officials said. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez was charged for fatally shooting Trung Tran at the Holyoke Mall in Holyoke on Saturday, Jan. 28, Hampden County...
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
Eyewitness News
14-year-old Woodbridge resident charged for their involvement in social media threat
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A 14-year-old Woodbridge resident was arrested for their involvement in a social media threat that was shared on Instagram. According to police, the threat was shared with multiple students on Saturday, January 28. The 14-year-old was charged with two counts of second-degree threatening and second-degree breach...
Eyewitness News
Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack
Crews are battling a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam...
New Britain Herald
Meriden man allegedly sent Newington girl 'explicit photo,' police say
NEWINGTON – A Meriden man stood before a judge last week after Newington police accused him of sending a local girl an inappropriate photo. Tyler Gawel, 37, was granted a continuance until March 28 following the proceeding in New Britain Superior Court.
New Haven Police investigate carjacking
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing
2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
Eyewitness News
New Haven Officers respond to two armed carjackings in 24 hours
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating two armed carjackings that took place within 24 hours of each other. On Saturday at 3:25 a.m., A New Have Officer responded to Edwards Street after an Uber Eats delivery driver reported that she had been carjacked at gunpoint by a young male.
Eyewitness News
Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam footage of 5 Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An emotional hearing took place today after former Hartford Police officer pled with a...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Larceny Complaint Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation that is ongoing relating to a larceny complaint. Officer W.B. "Ben" Myers is seeking assistance in identifying this female shown in the two photos. The images were taken from surveillance footage. If...
NBC Connecticut
Former Memphis Police Officer Charged in Tyre Nichols' Death Has Connecticut Ties
One of the five former police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death has ties to Connecticut. Desmond Mills Jr.’s defense attorney confirmed that he is from Connecticut during a press conference Thursday. Mills was indicted and faces seven charges in connection to the death of Nichols, including second-degree...
One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page. Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
Eyewitness News
Woman pushed to the ground during purse snatching at Southington Walmart
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A woman was pushed to the ground and had her purse stolen at the Walmart in Southington, according to police. Authorities said it happened in the parking lot of the Walmart at 235 Queen Street around 10 a.m. Monday. A suspect got out of the...
Holyoke Mall shooting: Suspect to be arraigned in killing of bystander
A man accused of shooting and killing a bystander and sending panicked mall shoppers running for safety will be arraigned on multiple charges on Monday. The suspect was arrested by police Saturday night, shortly after officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, 50 Holyoke St., James Leydon, spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, said in a statement.
