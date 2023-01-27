ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nallen, WV

West Virginia man arrested for allegedly abusing, and kidnapping girlfriend

By Monica Starks
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TI1qQ_0kTcyfZ500

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man has been arrested for allegedly beating, strangling, and keeping his girlfriend against her will on Thursday evening.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Nallen, West Virginia, for a possible domestic violence situation.

Registered sex offender charged with sexual abuse in Upshur County

The FCSO said when they arrived at the home, they met with a woman who claimed she had been physically abused and locked inside and forced to stay in the home all night. According to the complaint, the victim also said that she did make it out of the home one time but the suspect chased her down, choked her, and dragged her back inside.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said Christian Thomas, 24, of Nallen, was charged with felony strangulation, domestic battery, and unlawful restraint.

Thomas is being held at the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Man suffers gunshot wound in Princeton shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a shooting in the Princeton area. According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, on January 29, 2023, at 11:08 AM, Tracy Clausen allegedly shot and wounded another man in the neck on Short Street in Princeton.
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Man eats bag of Fentanyl, turns blue after fleeing DUI arrest on foot

LEIVSAY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was an eventful Saturday night for one man who now faces a number of charges stemming from an attempted DUI stop in Nicholas County. The Summersville Police Department reports that on Saturday, January 28, 2023, Corporal Steven Mullens was doing DUI patrols when an attempt was made to conduct a traffic stop on a red pickup truck. This vehicle continued to increase its speed in spite of Cpl. Mullens’ attempts to make the stop.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities looking for burglary suspect

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an alleged burglary suspect who was caught on camera. Sheriff Mike Fridley says deputies received reports of burglaries in the Workman Road area of Lansing, West Virginia. The reports were made over the last two days, Sheriff Fridley says. Deputies released a […]
LANSING, WV
Lootpress

Deputies need your help in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible burglary suspect. Sheriff Mike Fridley shares the following about the incidents. Over the last two days, deputies have been receiving reports of burglaries in the area of Workman Rd in Lansing. We ask anyone...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County woman arrested for allegedly kicking a State Trooper

GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper. According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated. Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing new charges after he was allegedly found with drugs inside of his body after a transport to Southern Regional Jail. According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 26, at 12:36 PM, State Police were notified of a man who brought drugs in Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy