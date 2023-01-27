Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported.

Ryan Hollingsworth, 52 (Blair County Prison)

Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on Thursday, Jan. 26.

According to the criminal complaint, the owner of McGarvey’s told Altoona Police that Hollingsworth showed up at the bar and the two spoke in a private section. He alleged that Hollingsworth claimed that he won a large amount of money on a scratch-off lottery ticket, between $10,000 to $100,000, and the owner took it and used it to buy the bar. Police noted that the value of the lottery ticket kept changing when it was brought up.

Hollingsworth allegedly told the owner he thought about killing him for the past eight years because of it and now he wants 30% of the bar, or he would “blow his head off.”

The bartender reportedly told police they heard Hollingsworth tell the owner to “watch his back” as he was leaving.

Police said they went to Hollingsworth’s home to talk to him. According to his account to police, he said he did go to McGarvey’s bar. He claimed we walked in and gave the owner a business card and said that he should call him, then he left.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

After getting Hollingsworth to the station to talk more, they said he decided it was best to speak to his lawyer first.

Hollingsworth was taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $20,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.