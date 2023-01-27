UC Merced announces new bobcat sculpture 'Big Rufus'

UC Merced has announced a new 16ft tall bronze Bobcat sculpture called "Big Rufus" that will be coming to campus later this summer.

The new Bronze Bobcat created by artist Dan Medina will stand about 16-feet tall and will be placed in University Plaza.

The statue will welcome visitors, new students, alumni, faculty and staff.

Depicting UC Merced's mascot, Medina's bronze bobcat stands on three rectangular pillars ranging from 7 to 10 feet tall, bringing the height of the entire sculpture to a staggering 16 feet.

This monumental work will be placed in the University Plaza at the entrance to campus to welcome all to the university, and it will serve the campus as a landmark location for new traditions and celebrations.

This installation joins the UC Merced campus as its second bronze bobcat sculpture, following Alan H. Hwami's On Edge, commissioned by the Class of '07 and located at the crest of Scholar's Lane Bridge.

The bobcat stands on three pillars, with four sides to each pillar - the first pillar, where the bobcat rests its front paws, will be engraved with "The University of California, Merced."

On the second and third pillars, each side will be engraved with words that are significant to the UC Merced campus and community.