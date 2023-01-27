ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Strictly star Gemma Atkinson shares hint about potential names for her baby

Gemma Atkinson has shared names she and fiancé Gorka Márquez are considering for her second baby. The former Hollyoaks star and the Strictly pro dancer are expecting a baby boy. They already share daughter Mia, born in 2019. In a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Stories, Atkinson...
digitalspy.com

Love Island viewers compare Tom to Ekin-Su in dramatic episode

Love Island viewers have compared Tom Clare to last year's winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after a drama-filled episode saw Tom go after multiple girls. Tom and Zara called time on their romance in the villa after Tom said that Olivia had the best face during a game of truth or dare.
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan reunites with former co-star by joining Invincible season 2

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has announced he's joining the cast of Invincible for season two. Morgan seemingly confirmed his involvement in the project through social media, posting an image of himself on Instagram alongside two volumes labelled Invincible 2 and 3. "Doing a little reading. Thanks to #robertkirkman," he captioned the image, also tagging the Amazon show's official account.
digitalspy.com

Jennifer Lopez nearly fell off a cliff filming Shotgun Wedding stunt

Jennifer Lopez nearly fell off a cliff filming a stunt for her action rom-com, Shotgun Wedding. In what sounds like an advert for leaving it to the stunt performer, the actress and co-star Josh Duhamel almost fell when a stunt went wrong after her dress got caught in a wheel.
digitalspy.com

Celebrity Juice's Fearne Cotton hits back at trolls over body-shaming

This article contains discussion of themes including eating disorders that some readers may wish to avoid. Celebrity Juice's Fearne Cotton has hit back at trolls who body-shamed her following a post on Instagram. Yesterday (January 29), after posting a picture to her Instagram, in which Fearne can be seen wearing...
digitalspy.com

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger teases return to reality show

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger has teased a possible return to the reality show that made her famous. Having starred on the reality TV show as an original cast member when it first aired 13 years ago, Lauren told The Sun that she was open to appearing on TOWIE again.
digitalspy.com

The Voice coach Meghan Trainor is pregnant with her second child

The Voice coach, Meghan Trainor, has shared the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara. The singer posted the news to her Instagram page in a joint post with Sabara. Posting a stylish photo of her in shades holding a string of baby scan photos, she captioned the post: "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara."
digitalspy.com

Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard reveals trolling over Coronation Street role

Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard has opened up on receiving negative comments over her Coronation Street role. The actress has recently been appearing in the third season of the BBC police drama in the role of Joanne. Her character is at the centre of a domestic abuse and addiction storyline connected to protagonist Sgt Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and her teenage son Ryan (Rhys Connah).
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien pays sweet tribute to real-life husband

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has posted a lovely tribute to her real-life husband Adam Crofts. The actress is best known for her Corrie stint as Sarah Platt, a role she started playing in 1999. In an Instagram post, O'Brien posted a video montage capturing several sweet moments in her...
digitalspy.com

Waterloo Road star Rachel Leskovac reveals shock over death storyline

Waterloo Road spoilers follow. Waterloo Road star Rachel Leskovac has revealed her shock over the tragic death of a beloved original cast member. The BBC series, which returned earlier this month, premiered with a huge twist when original character Chlo tragically died following a car accident at the hands of new teacher Coral (played by Rachel Leskovac).
digitalspy.com

Who was Pamela Anderson's footballer boyfriend in the Netflix documentary?

Netflix’s Pamela Anderson documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, details the life of the former Playboy model and Baywatch star, touching on her childhood, her rise to fame and her tempestuous personal life that has led to numerous tabloid headlines over the years. In the documentary, Anderson talks frankly about...
digitalspy.com

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis speaks out after "shocking" theatre incident

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has been flooded with support from fans, friends and co-stars after speaking out about a recent incident at her theatre show. The former EastEnders actress is currently starring in a West End production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It. However, she’s...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Jack Branning tries to manipulate Lily Slater over pregnancy

EastEnders spoilers follow. Jack Branning has tried to manipulate Lily Slater over her pregnancy in EastEnders. The truth is now out to the Branning family about Ricky Jr fathering Lily's child, furthering the divide between Jack and his son. In Monday's episode, Jack was absolutely irate when he found out...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' James Bye reunites with former co-star Davood Ghadami

EastEnders pals James Bye and Davood Ghadami had a little reunion on a new episode of Pointless set to air later this year. The two soap stars are best known for their roles of Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi on the BBC series. Their characters were best friends, but their bond came to a traumatic end when Kush was killed by villain Gray Atkins in 2021.

