digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star reveals she’s "officially married" with surprise wedding news
The star first appeared in Married At First Sight Australia's sixth season in 2019, and married Sam Ball in the experiment. While the reality TV marriage did not go to plan, Elizabeth seems over the moon for her real-life relationship and marriage to engineer Alexander Vega. Related: Married At First...
digitalspy.com
Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcome baby girl – and share first look
Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced the birth of their baby girl. The reality TV couple shared the news with their followers on Instagram, confirming the arrival of their first child together and sharing her first photo. Revealing that the baby arrived last week, Molly-Mae announced...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa addresses "make or break" holiday with Dan Osborne
Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has seemingly shut down rumours of a rough patch in her marriage. Jossa, who played Lauren Branning on the BBC soap, and The Only Way Is Essex's Dan Osborne tied the knot in 2017 and share two daughters, Ella and Mia. For her 30th birthday...
digitalspy.com
Strictly star Gemma Atkinson shares hint about potential names for her baby
Gemma Atkinson has shared names she and fiancé Gorka Márquez are considering for her second baby. The former Hollyoaks star and the Strictly pro dancer are expecting a baby boy. They already share daughter Mia, born in 2019. In a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Stories, Atkinson...
digitalspy.com
Love Island viewers compare Tom to Ekin-Su in dramatic episode
Love Island viewers have compared Tom Clare to last year's winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after a drama-filled episode saw Tom go after multiple girls. Tom and Zara called time on their romance in the villa after Tom said that Olivia had the best face during a game of truth or dare.
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan reunites with former co-star by joining Invincible season 2
The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has announced he's joining the cast of Invincible for season two. Morgan seemingly confirmed his involvement in the project through social media, posting an image of himself on Instagram alongside two volumes labelled Invincible 2 and 3. "Doing a little reading. Thanks to #robertkirkman," he captioned the image, also tagging the Amazon show's official account.
digitalspy.com
Jennifer Lopez nearly fell off a cliff filming Shotgun Wedding stunt
Jennifer Lopez nearly fell off a cliff filming a stunt for her action rom-com, Shotgun Wedding. In what sounds like an advert for leaving it to the stunt performer, the actress and co-star Josh Duhamel almost fell when a stunt went wrong after her dress got caught in a wheel.
digitalspy.com
Celebrity Juice's Fearne Cotton hits back at trolls over body-shaming
This article contains discussion of themes including eating disorders that some readers may wish to avoid. Celebrity Juice's Fearne Cotton has hit back at trolls who body-shamed her following a post on Instagram. Yesterday (January 29), after posting a picture to her Instagram, in which Fearne can be seen wearing...
digitalspy.com
TOWIE star Lauren Goodger teases return to reality show
Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger has teased a possible return to the reality show that made her famous. Having starred on the reality TV show as an original cast member when it first aired 13 years ago, Lauren told The Sun that she was open to appearing on TOWIE again.
digitalspy.com
The Voice coach Meghan Trainor is pregnant with her second child
The Voice coach, Meghan Trainor, has shared the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara. The singer posted the news to her Instagram page in a joint post with Sabara. Posting a stylish photo of her in shades holding a string of baby scan photos, she captioned the post: "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara."
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard reveals trolling over Coronation Street role
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard has opened up on receiving negative comments over her Coronation Street role. The actress has recently been appearing in the third season of the BBC police drama in the role of Joanne. Her character is at the centre of a domestic abuse and addiction storyline connected to protagonist Sgt Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and her teenage son Ryan (Rhys Connah).
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien pays sweet tribute to real-life husband
Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has posted a lovely tribute to her real-life husband Adam Crofts. The actress is best known for her Corrie stint as Sarah Platt, a role she started playing in 1999. In an Instagram post, O'Brien posted a video montage capturing several sweet moments in her...
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road star Rachel Leskovac reveals shock over death storyline
Waterloo Road spoilers follow. Waterloo Road star Rachel Leskovac has revealed her shock over the tragic death of a beloved original cast member. The BBC series, which returned earlier this month, premiered with a huge twist when original character Chlo tragically died following a car accident at the hands of new teacher Coral (played by Rachel Leskovac).
digitalspy.com
Who was Pamela Anderson's footballer boyfriend in the Netflix documentary?
Netflix’s Pamela Anderson documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, details the life of the former Playboy model and Baywatch star, touching on her childhood, her rise to fame and her tempestuous personal life that has led to numerous tabloid headlines over the years. In the documentary, Anderson talks frankly about...
digitalspy.com
Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis speaks out after "shocking" theatre incident
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has been flooded with support from fans, friends and co-stars after speaking out about a recent incident at her theatre show. The former EastEnders actress is currently starring in a West End production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It. However, she’s...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Russell T Davies explains how Star Trek inspired the "next stage" for the show
Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies has explained the reason why he decided to return to the sci-fi show, revealing he was inspired the resurgence of Star Trek. Speaking to GQ, Davies said that seeing the success of Star Trek gave him the inspiration for where he could take the show next.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jack Branning tries to manipulate Lily Slater over pregnancy
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jack Branning has tried to manipulate Lily Slater over her pregnancy in EastEnders. The truth is now out to the Branning family about Ricky Jr fathering Lily's child, furthering the divide between Jack and his son. In Monday's episode, Jack was absolutely irate when he found out...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' James Bye reunites with former co-star Davood Ghadami
EastEnders pals James Bye and Davood Ghadami had a little reunion on a new episode of Pointless set to air later this year. The two soap stars are best known for their roles of Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi on the BBC series. Their characters were best friends, but their bond came to a traumatic end when Kush was killed by villain Gray Atkins in 2021.
digitalspy.com
The Snow Girl season 2 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The Snow Girl spoilers follow. Netflix's latest crime thriller, The Snow Girl (La chica de nieve) starts with the mystery of a missing girl named Amaya, but mysteries within the mystery soon unravel once a journalist named Miren looks into her disappearance. Across six episodes, The Snow Girl takes viewers...
