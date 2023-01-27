Pet of the week Punkin is looking for a new cuddle buddy

It is Friday and that means it is time to introduce you to our pet of the week. This week we introduce you to Punkin, a five year old orange tabby who loves nothing more to be cuddled.

Coleman said "This is Punkin, a five year old orange tabby. He is very lovable. He loves head scratches and butt scratches, and he'll give you a little head butt. He was actually found as a community cat at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo. and he was very well loved, very popular. But they realized he was pretty friendly and social. He needed some medical care. So he ended up here at woods where we love him, but he's all healthy and he's ready to go."

Coleman continued. "He is a very friendly cat and he would love to be spoiled indoors, maybe a little outdoor time, but he doesn't have to be living out in that community all alone any longer. Come in and meet him today"

Punkin and many other pets will be available at noon today for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo. For more information on our pet of the week or the other available pets visit this link!