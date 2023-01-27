Ellington superintendent offers 5.38% budget increase

via Ellington Board of Education Facebook

ELLINGTON — Superintendent Scott V. Nicol has proposed a budget of $45.3 million for 2023-24, which represents an increase of $2.3 million, or 5.38%, over the current year.

The proposed budget varies somewhat from past ones because the district is seeing outsized increases in operations and technology, tuition, and instructional expenses, which are outpacing increases in other categories, Nicol told members of the Board of Education during a special meeting on Jan. 18.

Nicol and Finance and Operations Director Brian Greenleaf outlined some areas that are of major concern for the upcoming year, including the cost of electricity, up by 14.49%, or $58,100, and the cost of natural gas, up by 40.56% or $94,500.