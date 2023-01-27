ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement

Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State

The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?

Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Suzy Merchant involved in car accident, will not travel to Illinois

Michigan State Head Women's Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant was involved in a one-car accident due to a medical incident on Saturday morning, according to the team.She is currently being treated at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is in stable condition.The team announced that she will not be able to travel to Champaign to coach her team against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini. Assistant Head Coach Dean Lockwood will act as interim during Merchant's absence.This will be Lockwood's first game as head coach this season. Lockwood stepped in to lead the team to a victory over Northwestern last season when Merchant was in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. MSU is 11-9 under Merchant this year.It's unclear at this time when Merchant will return to the team.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
Industrial Distribution

Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant

A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
TOLEDO, OH
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
wrif.com

Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore

A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
DETROIT, MI
