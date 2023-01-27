Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top Takes: Unlikely hero as Penn State basketball demolishes Michigan
Following a brutal 65-45 loss at Rutgers Tuesday, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry called out his team for being what he called “soft.” It was a risky ploy this far into a season for an outfit that has generally played well. But it worked. The Nittany Lions responded...
Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement
Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned. Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the ...
Everything Juwan Howard said after Michigan basketball's loss to Penn State
The Michigan men's basketball team endured another gut-punch loss Sunday afternoon, as the Wolverines trailed by as many as 32 points in the second half in its eventual 83-61 loss to Penn State. The defeat dropped Michigan to 11-10 on the season, and puts the Wolverines on the brink of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
Four-star TE Damarion Witten has good visit with Michigan
Michigan hosts Cleveland Glenville 2024 TE Damarion Witten and he explains why the Wolverines are a school he is giving a good look to.
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State
The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
Bracketology: Michigan Basketball In Serious Trouble
Michigan basketball is currently 11-9 and in serious danger of missing out on the NCAA Tournament.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Men’s Hockey Suffers Humiliating 5-4 Loss Against No. 7 Michigan
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey (18-9-1 overall, 8-9-1 Big Ten) lost 5-4 to No. 7 Michigan (16-9-1 overall, 8-8-0 Big Ten) Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Despite being up 3-0 and eventually 4-2, the Nittany Lions conceded three unanswered goals in the third period to fall 5-4, suffering their first official series loss of the 2022-23 season.
Michigan vs. Penn State basketball: Media sees Wolverines' NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss
Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at Bryce Jordan Center.
Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?
Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Make it six straight losses for Michigan State at Purdue's Mackey Arena. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers bullied MSU on their home court Sunday afternoon, posting a 77-61 victory to kick off the second half of the Big Ten season for both clubs. The Spartans came...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s the Basketball Gods’: Watch Michigan HC Juwan Howard’s Full Postgame Presser
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with media, including NSN’s Brandon Walker, following his team’s 83-61 loss at Penn State Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Penn State went 13-30 from beyond the arc, and Howard understands that it just wasn’t his day. ”When they made those two 3s with...
Tyrone Wheatley hired as Wayne State head coach
Former Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley is back in the college coaching ranks. The post Tyrone Wheatley hired as Wayne State head coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Suzy Merchant involved in car accident, will not travel to Illinois
Michigan State Head Women's Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant was involved in a one-car accident due to a medical incident on Saturday morning, according to the team.She is currently being treated at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is in stable condition.The team announced that she will not be able to travel to Champaign to coach her team against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini. Assistant Head Coach Dean Lockwood will act as interim during Merchant's absence.This will be Lockwood's first game as head coach this season. Lockwood stepped in to lead the team to a victory over Northwestern last season when Merchant was in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. MSU is 11-9 under Merchant this year.It's unclear at this time when Merchant will return to the team.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Yelp’s list of best pizza omits all Detroit spots, is garbage, belongs in trash can
Have you ever scrolled by something on the internet and thought, oh, that’s trash!. I did that today. My colleague Chuck Jackson sent me a new list compiled by Yelp, you know, that website where people go to yell at waiters from behind their phone, of the best pizza joints in the U.S. and Canada.
localspins.com
Summer Festival Lineups Revealed: Faster Horses, Upheaval, Movement, Hoxeyville
In the midst of winter’s chilly bluster, Michigan music festivals are whetting fan appetites by announcing lineups or adding big names to their rosters. The round-up at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR LISTINGS OF FESTIVAL LINEUPS. Michigan has become a hot destination for some big names when it comes...
Industrial Distribution
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
wrif.com
Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore
A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
