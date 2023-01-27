ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

104.5 The Team

Eagle-Eyed Star Wars Fan Catches Crazy Upstate Connection

Star Wars dozens of times. It’s one of the all-time-greatest film franchises ever made. It’s such a big series you can watch each movie over and over and still notice new details with every watch. That’s what blew so many Star Wars fans’ minds when one posted a crazy discovery to Facebook – Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber was made in Upstate New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan

With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
New York Post

Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale

Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
MONTAUK, NY
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach Flees NYC After Scandalous Flame T.J. Holmes Is Hit With More Affair Allegations

When the going gets tough, it seems Amy Robach opts to get out of town! The embattled GMA3 news reporter, 49, was seen arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday, January 24, to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly being "blindsided" by another one of boyfriend T.J Holmes' rumored affairs.Putting on a brave face, Robach smirked at the paparazzi greeting her at the airport while keeping her shades on. She dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat for her trip. With a blue suitcase in hand and her hair pulled back in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz beaten on NYC subway train

A Fox News meteorologist was pummeled by a group of teens when he tried to stop them from harassing another straphanger on a Manhattan subway early Sunday, cops and the prognosticator said. Weatherman Adam Klotz, 37, recounted the vicious attack in an Instagram video, appearing bruised and battered as he described how he was going home on a train after watching the New York Giants NFL playoff game at a bar when he saw “this older gentleman was being hassled by this group of seven or eight teens.” “I was like, ‘Yo, guys, cut that out.’ And they decided, ‘All right, if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

That Time Chris Hansen Caught Predators Near the Hudson Valley

Why don't you have a seat right there and watch Chris Hansen catch a dude trying to meet a teen near the Hudson Valley?. Do you remember Chris Hansen? He may have drifted into obscurity in recent years but there was a time when his name was synonymous with justice against perverts who try to prey on children. Hansen made a name for himself in the early 2000s on Dateline NBC for his reports called To Catch a Predator.
FAIRFIELD, CT
wearebuffalo.net

New York State Suing Google, Could Destroy The Company As We Know It

New York State is suing Google. If NY wins the lawsuit, Google, as we know it, could be destroyed. Attorney General Letitia James recently filed a lawsuit against the digital company. Why Is New York State Suing Google?. To stop Google’s anticompetitive practices and order it to sell off various...
COLORADO STATE
Distractify

Bronx NYPD Captain Duarte Made Quite the Impression in 'Law & Order: SVU'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24, Episode 12. Serial dramas like Law & Order: SVU often have unexpected twists and turns, but nothing is as crazy as Captain Mike Duarte’s (Maurice Compte) arc throughout the 24th season. First introduced to us in Season 24, Episode 2, “The One You Feed,” Duarte’s story takes a surprising turn in Episode 12, “Blood Out.”
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Residents Can Get Paid Just To Go On Dates

Fifteen first dates with fifteen different people? Sounds like the premise to some crap romantic comedy. But this offer is actually legit, according to a new job listing. There is a new way that you can get paid just to go on dates with other people. Of course, some have been doing this anyway for many centuries, but this new job offer is not quite what you're thinking. A company is offering willing participants a chance to go on a number of first dates and share their experiences.
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

