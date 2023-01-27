Read full article on original website
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
890kdxu.com
UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!
Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, is known for its picturesque mountains and outdoor recreational opportunities, but it's also home to a number of notable celebrities. From entrepreneurs to actors, musicians, and athletes, these individuals have made their mark in various fields and industries.
The very serious and totally definitive rating of cookies in Utah
Best cookies in Utah: Crumbl Cookie, Chip Cookie, Ruby Snap Cookie, Dirty Dough, Crave Cookie, Twisted Sugar cookies all withstood this taste test. Best dessert in Utah. Where to get cookies in Utah. Crumbl vs Crave. Crumbl vs Dirty Dough.
kslnewsradio.com
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
Gephardt Daily
‘Best AC/DC cover band’ Hell’s Bells with lead guitarist Adrian Conner to rock SLC Saturday night
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — AC/DC may not have played Salt Lake City since April 2001, but this weekend Utahns can enjoy a performance by Hell’s Belles, a tribute band that was formed in 2000 in Seattle. Lead guitarist of the iconic rock...
uvureview.com
UVU’s annual STEM Fair connects students with recruiters
A total of 94 recruiters from various fields and companies with STEM-centered jobs gathered in Utah Valley University’s Grand Ballroom on Wednesday to connect with students interested in working in the field. The internship and job fair was able to provide science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students with...
uvureview.com
UVU remains committed to helping students find housing
Resources for housing are available to all UVU students through the UVU Housing Services program. The Review had the chance to sit down with Matthew Robins, program director of Housing Services, about how they are helping students. As Robins says, “UVU doesn’t own any housing on or off campus,” a...
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
uvureview.com
Utahns struggle as avian flu and inflation skyrocket egg prices
College students and everyday consumers are struggling to cope with the recent dramatic price inflation of eggs. The high prices, a culmination of a national record-breaking avian flu pandemic and overinflated animal feed, have been a concern for retailers and consumers across the country. For Utah residents, this increase has been detrimental.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
ksl.com
Addiction recovery story: How faith saved a Utah couple
SALT LAKE CITY — It's the oldest recipe for success in the book. Quite literally. Turn your life over to God and follow the path spelled out in the Bible. You'll get no argument from Lester and Stephanie Herrera that it's a formula that can change lives. Even those once considered lost causes — like, for example, theirs.
kjzz.com
Box Elder schools move to virtual learning; Cache, Logan, Dugway on 2-hour delay
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two school districts and one school in northern Utah will be starting late on Monday, Jan. 30, as the area is expected to experience dangerously cold wind chill. And the Box Elder County School District, which originally announced Sunday that a 2-hour delay was in...
Essence
Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge
Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
kslsports.com
Three BYU Basketball Players Unavailable For Game Against Saint Mary’s
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball will be short-handed tonight against No. 22 Saint Mary’s as the team announced that Jaxson Robinson, Noah Waterman, and Atiki Ally Atiki are being held out due to a violation of team rules. Freshman Richie Saunders will get his second career start in...
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
kslnewsradio.com
SLC restaurant “Manoli’s” nominated for James Beard Award
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City restaurant received national recognition, being nominated as a finalist for a James Beard award in Outstanding Hospitality. “Manoli’s” is just one of five Utah nominees for the award, but they are the only Utah restaurant in the Outstanding Hospitality category.
KSLTV
What’s behind northern Utah’s ‘brown clouds’? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the “dense winter brown clouds” that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah’s northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines.
