Orem, UT

UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!

Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
PROVO, UT
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times

LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
UVU’s annual STEM Fair connects students with recruiters

A total of 94 recruiters from various fields and companies with STEM-centered jobs gathered in Utah Valley University’s Grand Ballroom on Wednesday to connect with students interested in working in the field. The internship and job fair was able to provide science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students with...
OREM, UT
UVU remains committed to helping students find housing

Resources for housing are available to all UVU students through the UVU Housing Services program. The Review had the chance to sit down with Matthew Robins, program director of Housing Services, about how they are helping students. As Robins says, “UVU doesn’t own any housing on or off campus,” a...
Utahns struggle as avian flu and inflation skyrocket egg prices

College students and everyday consumers are struggling to cope with the recent dramatic price inflation of eggs. The high prices, a culmination of a national record-breaking avian flu pandemic and overinflated animal feed, have been a concern for retailers and consumers across the country. For Utah residents, this increase has been detrimental.
UTAH STATE
Addiction recovery story: How faith saved a Utah couple

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the oldest recipe for success in the book. Quite literally. Turn your life over to God and follow the path spelled out in the Bible. You'll get no argument from Lester and Stephanie Herrera that it's a formula that can change lives. Even those once considered lost causes — like, for example, theirs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge

Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
PARK CITY, UT
Three BYU Basketball Players Unavailable For Game Against Saint Mary’s

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball will be short-handed tonight against No. 22 Saint Mary’s as the team announced that Jaxson Robinson, Noah Waterman, and Atiki Ally Atiki are being held out due to a violation of team rules. Freshman Richie Saunders will get his second career start in...
PROVO, UT
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food

J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SLC restaurant “Manoli’s” nominated for James Beard Award

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City restaurant received national recognition, being nominated as a finalist for a James Beard award in Outstanding Hospitality. “Manoli’s” is just one of five Utah nominees for the award, but they are the only Utah restaurant in the Outstanding Hospitality category.
