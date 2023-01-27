Feds charge three men in assassination plot of Brooklyn-based Iranian dissident journalist

Manhattan federal prosecutors on Friday announced a sweeping multicount indictment against three Eastern European gangsters they say plotted to kill a Brooklyn-based journalist critical of the authoritarian Iranian regime.

Rafat Amirov, 43, Khalid Mehdiyev, 24, and Polad Omarov, 38, are accused of stalking and making multiple attempts to kill Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad at her home in July.

The feds say that included an unsuccessful attempt to lure Alinejad out of her house by asking for flowers in her garden. Alinejad, a prominent journalist, author and human rights activist who has been the subject of previous kidnapping attempts by the Iranian government, did not take the bait.

“This is the second time in the past two years that this office and our partners at the FBI have disrupted plots originating from within Iran to kidnap or kill this victim for the ‘crime’ of exercising the right to free speech, to independent political thought and to advocating for the rights of the oppressed and disenfranchised inside Iran,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

The trio are part of an enterprise called “Thieves in Law,” whose members offer theft, extortion, assault, kidnapping and assassination services. Membership perks include tattoos of eight-pointed stars and intricately designed cakes with their faces on them, the feds charge.

Amirov appeared briefly in Manhattan Federal Court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to murder-for-hire and money-laundering charges. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave remanded him to custody without objections from his lawyer. The indictment says he directed the murder plot at the behest of “individuals in Iran,” without explicitly saying the hit was state sanctioned.

Alinejad, who fled Iran in 2009, is not named in the indictment, but a source familiar with the case confirmed she was the victim, as she did in a tweet Friday, saying she learned of the arrests after meeting 12 FBI agents at the bureau’s New York headquarters on Friday. She has vociferously criticized the Iranian government for its treatment of women and for mandating they wear headscarves in public, in particular.

In July 2019, the regime said anyone who sent Alinejad videos critical of it would be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for cooperating with a hostile foreign government.

“Let me make it clear, I’m not scared for my life because I know that killing, assassinating, hanging, torturing, raping, is in the DNA of the Islamic Republic, and that’s why I came to the United States of America to practice my right, my freedom of expression, to give voice to brave people of Iran, who say no to the Islamic Republic,” Alinejad posted on Twitter Friday.

Alinejad shared surveillance footage captured by her doorbell cam last year showing the moment an armed suspect tried to get into her home. The journalist said she has lived in three safehouses and that the FBI encouraged her to broadcast videos on social media from different locations so agents could keep track of which posts caught Iranian intelligence officials’ attention.

Prosecutors say Amirov enlisted Omarov to help execute the killing via Iran, and Omarov, who was in Eastern Europe, then recruited Yonkers-based Mehdiyev, who received $30,000 in cash to buy a cache of weapons and surveil the journalist’s home around the clock.

On Jul. 28, the mission failed at the moment Mehdiyev was “preparing imminently to execute the attack,” when Alinejad noticed something was off and left the area, court papers charge. Mehdiyev left 15 minutes later and was pulled over by the NYPD with an AK-47 assault rifle, 66 rounds of ammunition, $1,100 in cash, and a ski mask.

In July 2021, prosecutors indicted an Iranian intelligence official, Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, and four accomplices for an elaborate plot to kidnap Alinejad , with the goal of locking her up in an Iranian prison. The feds say they spied on her for months and researched the best route to the Brooklyn waterfront, where a boat would wait to ferry her to Venezuela.

Mehdiyev, who’s been locked up at the federal jail in Brooklyn since his summer arrest, will appear in court on new charges next week. Omarov was arrested in the Czech Republic on Jan. 4., and the feds are seeking his extradition. Their lawyers could not be reached.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the charges reflect “how far Iranian actors are willing to go to silence critics, even attempting to assassinate a U.S. citizen on American soil.”