ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Goalie Sean Johnson signs with Toronto after 6 years at NYC

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdVzL_0kTcwSOc00

Sean Johnson is the new goalkeeper for Toronto FC through 2024.

The 33-year-old free agent spent the last six seasons with New York City FC. Toronto FC signed him using targeted allocation money. Toronto conceded 66 goals last season, tying a franchise worst.

Johnson is a 13-year veteran of Major League Soccer. He played all 34 regular-season matches for NYC last year with a career-high 14 clean sheets.

NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee said in a news release that Johnson was “a leader and fantastic professional” who played “an important part in winning the Club our first MLS Cup in 2021.”

Johnson also has won 10 caps for the U.S and was part of the U.S. team at the World Cup in Qatar.

Johnson is a member of the executive board for Black Players for Change , a coalition of MLS players, coaches and staff working to make the game of soccer more inclusive.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

2023 Arbitration Chart

Figures exchanged for the 23 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources: Player 2022 Asked Offered Houston Cristian Javier $749,100 $3,500,000 $3,000,000 Kyle Tucker 764,200 7,500,000 5,000,000 Kansas City Brady Singer 726,250 3,325,000 2,950,000 Los Angeles Luis Rengifo 730,000 2,300,000 2,000,000 Gio Urshela 6,550,000 10,000,000 8,400,000 Seattle Teoscar Hernández 10,650,000 16,000,000 14,000,000 Dylan Moore 1,350,000 2,250,000 1,900,000 Tampa Bay Jason Adam 1,150,000 1,775,000 1,550,000 Colin Poche 707,800 1,300,000 1,175,000 Harold Ramírez 728,000 2,200,000 1,900,000 Ryan Thompson 701,228 1,200,000 1,000,000 Toronto Bo Bichette 723,550 7,500,000 5,000,000 ___ NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona Josh Rojas 730,900 2,900,000 2,575,000 Atlanta Max Fried 6,600,000 15,000,000 13,500,000 Miami Jon Berti 1,260,000 2,300,000 1,900,000 Jesús Luzardo 715,000 2,450,000 2,100,000 Milwaukee Corbin Burnes 6,550,000 10,750,000 10,010,000 Philadelphia José Alvarado 1,900,000 3,700,000 3,200,000 Seranthony Domínguez 727,500 2,900,000 2,100,000 Pittsburgh Ji-Man Choi 3,200,000 5,400,000 4,650,000 St.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy