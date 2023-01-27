New York Giants could pay coordinator ‘like head coach’ to keep them for 2023

In an attempt to maintain the magic they had in 2022-2023, the New York Giants reportedly could pay one of their top coordinators head coach-level money to retain them for next season.

The New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. After hiring new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Jim Schoen, this was supposed to be year one in a long-term rebuild back to prominence. However, after one season the team is way ahead of schedule.

They finished with a record of 9-7-1 in the toughest division in the league and upset the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Sure, they had their doors blown off by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round, but this is still seen as an organization on the rise.

A major part of the Giants’ success this year was the play of their defense. Which was led by the brilliant scheming of 18-year veteran coordinator Don “Wink’ Martindale. The 59-year-old’s performance has garnered serious head coach interest from around the league, and it seems the New York Giants may go to unexpected lengths to avoid his departure from the team.

New York Giants could give Wink Martindale a serious pay increase in 2023

Credit: USA Today Network

Martindale is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job. It seems that his initial conversation with the team went so well, that on Friday he was reportedly set to have a second interview with the organization.

On Thursday, a second interview between the Carolina Panthers and Frank Reich immediately led to the franchise making him the seventh head coach in team history. Meaning, a second conversation is a strong indicator the franchise is seriously considering that candidate for the role.

Following the news of the second interview for the New York Giants defensive coordinator, ESPN NFL insider Jordan Raanon suggested that the team has a route to make Wink Martindale pass on the Colts’ job — which would be his first opportunity as a head coach — and stay in New York for another season.

“My understanding is there are scenarios for Wink Martindale to remain with Giants despite Colts’ interest. With no cap for coaches, paying him like a head coach could keep him in NY. He’s a critical part of what they’re building [plus] players love him.” – Report on Wink Martindale

The New York Giants have always been a team that is more conservative about their spending. But with Martindale being so valuable and the defense on the rise, overpaying for a coordinator may be the right move as the team tries to contend for a division title and more in 2023.

