Reports: Mavs star Luka Doncic (ankle) is day-to-day

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is day-to-day after spraining his left ankle in Thursday night’s victory against the Phoenix Suns, multiple outlets reported Friday.

The 23-year-old guard, the NBA’s second-leading scorer with 33.0 points per game, limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and did not return.

The Mavericks’ next game is Saturday against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Dallas (26-24) has 10 games remaining before next month’s All-Star break. He was named as an All-Star starter prior to Thursday’s game.

Doncic has not missed a game due to injury yet this season. He has sat out five games on the second night of back-to-backs for rest, with the Mavs losing all five contests.

“It ain’t no cause for where we’re like, ‘Oh no, we’re about to go on a 10-game stretch without LD,'” said teammate Spencer Dinwiddie after scoring 36 points in the 99-95 win at Phoenix. “He’s going to heal up nicely. He’s a young kid. Although he likes to think he’s old, he’s not.”

An All-Star for the fourth straight season, Doncic is also averaging 8.9 points and 8.4 assists with 10 triple-doubles in 45 starts in 2022-23.

–Field Level Media

