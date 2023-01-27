ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Reports: Mavs star Luka Doncic (ankle) is day-to-day

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7jWP_0kTcwHvr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5eLn_0kTcwHvr00

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is day-to-day after spraining his left ankle in Thursday night’s victory against the Phoenix Suns, multiple outlets reported Friday.

The 23-year-old guard, the NBA’s second-leading scorer with 33.0 points per game, limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and did not return.

The Mavericks’ next game is Saturday against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Dallas (26-24) has 10 games remaining before next month’s All-Star break. He was named as an All-Star starter prior to Thursday’s game.

Doncic has not missed a game due to injury yet this season. He has sat out five games on the second night of back-to-backs for rest, with the Mavs losing all five contests.

“It ain’t no cause for where we’re like, ‘Oh no, we’re about to go on a 10-game stretch without LD,'” said teammate Spencer Dinwiddie after scoring 36 points in the 99-95 win at Phoenix. “He’s going to heal up nicely. He’s a young kid. Although he likes to think he’s old, he’s not.”

An All-Star for the fourth straight season, Doncic is also averaging 8.9 points and 8.4 assists with 10 triple-doubles in 45 starts in 2022-23.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy