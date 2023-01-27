ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Addressing mental health and substance abuse: Tracking Mayor Bass' push on homelessness

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6yd2_0kTcwEHg00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - Karen Bass has been Los Angeles' mayor for 47 days. She started the week with a city hall press conference to announce the new CEO for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Mayor Bass also talked about one of the challenges facing her Inside Safe initiative.  "We will never address this problem without addressing mental health and substance abuse," says Bass.

There are at least 40,000 people living on the streets of Los Angeles, but it's unclear how many are struggling with mental illness or drug addiction.

"I think the mayor, with all good intentions of housing 17,000 people, may have a significant percentage in that community with significant drug or alcohol issues," says Dr. Harry Haroutanian, former medical director at the Betty Ford Center.

The number of people needing care for drug addiction could be as high as 50-percent, Dr. Haroutanian tells KNX.

"If you're looking at something with a beginning and an end in six months I don't see it as being enormously successful," says Dr. Haroutanian.  "The program has to be able engage them in aftercare programs for a year, or two, or three."

The mayor has said her plan will need numerous funding sources.  Earlier this month the council voted 13-0 to fund her Inside Safe program with $50 million in first phase pilot money.  The Bass administration is expected to release a written plan for Inside Safe in March.  It's unclear if the plan will include projected costs for housing and treating mental illness and drug addiction.

Mayor Bass campaigned on a promise to house 17,000 people living on Los Angeles streets during her first year in office.

Each Friday during the first 100 days of the Bass administration KNX will present its latest Original Series— "Mayor Karen Bass - tracking The First 100 Days."  Reporter Craig Fiegener is keeping tabs on what Mayor Bass is saying she'll do, and how she'll do it.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LA County eviction protections extended

LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners

New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy