FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union addressSherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Preston Hemphill is the 6th Memphis police officer relieved of duty over Tyre Nichols' death. But he's still being paid.
Preston Hemphill, the only known white officer involved in Tyre Nichols' death, is seen on video deploying his Taser as Nichols runs away.
Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop
Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7, has been released by Memphis officials.
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
Two Tennessee sheriff's deputies who were at the scene of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis are under investigation in connection with the incident, officials said.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case, which sparked state and federal investigations into police brutality and led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month:. — Jan. 7: Tyre Nichols is pulled over by police...
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
One critical after Berclair shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
5 Memphis police officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death
Tyre Nichols was beaten by the officers during a traffic stop and sent to the hospital in critical condition on January 7. He died three days later.
Tyre Nichols video: Body cam footage showing brutal police beating by 5 Memphis police officers released
Video of Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by Memphis police was released Friday, showing Nichols calling out for his mom as police pummeled him.
BBC
Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest
David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
Watch: Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis Police Friday released body-cam video that showed Tyre Nichols calling for his mother's help repeatedly as officers beat him after a traffic stop earlier this month. He died days later.
‘This has to stop:’ Georgia leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Moments after Memphis police released video of five officers’ interaction with Tyre Nichols three days before he died, Georgia leaders began posting their reactions. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. All five of those officers...
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
Gov. Polis, multiple law enforcement agencies react to release of Tyre Nichols' footage
Multiple law enforcement agencies and Governor Jared Polis issued strong statements on the release of the bodycam footage that showcased the violent arrest and death of 29-year-old, Tyre Nichols.The footage initially shows Nichols being arrested by five former Memphis police officers, who were a part of the SCORPION Unit. The video sent nationwide outrage and prompted mostly non-violent protests around the U.S.Memphis PD's SCORPION Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods is a special task force deemed for patrolling high-crime areas throughout the city. Since news broke surrounding the death of Nichols' the SCORPION Unit...
Cop Charged In Memphis Beating Death Played Football At Bloomfield High School
A former Connecticut high school football player has been identified as one of the five Memphis Police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7. Officer Desmond Mills Jr. lived in Hartford County and graduated from Bloomfield High School where he...
These 5 Memphis Officers Were Fired After Tyre Nichols' Death & 50 Cent Had Called Them Out
Five Memphis police officers were fired this week in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, after he was reportedly assaulted at a traffic stop. The incident, which took place on January 7, drew widespread media attention as well as cries for justice from the likes of rapper 50 Cent.
Memphis police chief: Tyre Nichols video ‘about the same, if not worse’ than Rodney King beating
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis on Friday said that the video of the incident that led to Tyre Nichols’s death is “about the same, if not worse” than footage of the 1991 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles. Davis said in an interview on “CNN This Morning,” ahead of the video’s expected release later…
actionnews5.com
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many questions still remain about the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers who were fired following the results of the internal investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. There were also two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of...
Family of Memphis man who died after traffic stop ask police to release video footage
The family of a Memphis man who was hospitalized and died following a traffic stop with police are demanding the official release of body camera and surveillance footage from the encounter. Tyre Nichols was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Memphis police officers stopped him for reckless driving...
