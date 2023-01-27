ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Associated Press

Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Denver

Gov. Polis, multiple law enforcement agencies react to release of Tyre Nichols' footage

Multiple law enforcement agencies and Governor Jared Polis issued strong statements on the release of the bodycam footage that showcased the violent arrest and death of 29-year-old, Tyre Nichols.The footage initially shows Nichols being arrested by five former Memphis police officers, who were a part of the SCORPION Unit. The video sent nationwide outrage and prompted mostly non-violent protests around the U.S.Memphis PD's SCORPION Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods is a special task force deemed for patrolling high-crime areas throughout the city. Since news broke surrounding the death of Nichols' the SCORPION Unit...
MEMPHIS, TN

