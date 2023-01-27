ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Packer on Riley: 'Game's on'

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5oNC_0kTcwAkm00

During a recent ACC PM show on ACC Network, the co-hosts discussed which college football offseason additions they think will have the biggest impact to their new teams next season.

Mark Packer pointed to Clemson’s addition of Garrett Riley, the 2022 Broyles Award winner at TCU who was hired earlier this month to replace Brandon Streeter as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

“I think the biggest name is Garrett Riley. I don’t think it’s close,” Packer said. “You got the defending (ACC) champ, you got ‘Dabo’s not going to ever make a change.’ Boy, he did. Surprise, surprise, and he brought in the guy that everybody wanted. Said alright, ‘Tag you’re it, Garrett Riley.’ You got Cade Klubnik and other freshmen that are going to show up. You got frisbee-catching dogs, you got a team that won double-digits a year ago, you’ve already got a standing ovation at Littlejohn .”

Packer knows expectations will be high from the jump for Riley, one of the top young assistants in the sport whose offense at TCU finished ninth nationally in scoring (38.8 points per game) last season, helping the Horned Frogs reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

“Game’s on,” Packer said. “I mean, people are going to expect craziness right from the get-go. There’s not going to be any learning curve as far as hey, I got a couple years to figure it out. No. Game one, everybody in the country – forget the ACC – everybody in the country is going to watch Clemson’s offense. Week one … there is going to be people barking about, ‘Man what a bust,’ or ‘Man, this was the greatest.’ It’s going to be stupid. It’s going to be stupid. But people are going to already have a judgment after week one with Cade Klubnik and what did Clemson’s offense look like. Guarantee it.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0kTcwAkm00

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0kTcwAkm00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Clemson lands new commitment

The Clemson football program has picked up a new commitment from a highly touted defensive back prospect. Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star safety Noah Dixon announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers (...)
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for 14-year-old who reportedly ran away last week

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen on Kentmont Lane in Greer around 6:30 a.m. on January 17, wearing blue jeans and white socks. They added that he was wearing no shoes or shirt.
GREER, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy