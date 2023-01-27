Parents-to-be Marie and Louis Ducruet share sweet moment at the circus

Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s son and daughter-in-law returned to the 45th Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo on Tuesday. Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie , who are expecting their first child, looked loved-up at the festival. Prince Albert ’s nephew, 30, was photographed sweetly kissing his wife’s forehead while at their seats.

Getty Images Princess Stephanie’s son Louis and daughter-in-law Marie are expecting their first child

Marie showed off her growing baby bump at the festival wearing a printed long-sleeve dress. Louis’ mother Princess Stephanie of Monaco is president of the Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo. The couple joined the Princess and her brother Prince Albert on the first day of the festival on January 20.

Louis and Marie, who wed in 2019, announced in November that they are expecting their first child . “An adventure is about to begin ♥️,” Louis wrote alongside a picture of himself, Marie and their dog Pancake. The couple revealed in December that they are expecting a baby girl.

Getty Images Marie’s growing baby bump was on display

Louis’ cousin Charlotte Casiraghi is also reportedly pregnant. Voici magazine and Monaco Daily News reported earlier this month that Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter is expecting her third child . Charlotte is already a mom to son Balthazar , whom she shares with her husband Dimitri Rassam , and son Raphaël Elmaleh , whom she shares with her ex Gad Elmaleh .

Charlotte stepped out for the second day of the Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo on Jan. 21 with her son Raphaël and aunt Princess Stephanie .