ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Parents-to-be Marie and Louis Ducruet share sweet moment at the circus

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVI7B_0kTcw3ew00

Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s son and daughter-in-law returned to the 45th Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo on Tuesday. Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie , who are expecting their first child, looked loved-up at the festival. Prince Albert ’s nephew, 30, was photographed sweetly kissing his wife’s forehead while at their seats.

RELATED:

Why Prince Albert was missing from family outing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EbJj_0kTcw3ew00 Getty Images
Princess Stephanie’s son Louis and daughter-in-law Marie are expecting their first child

Marie showed off her growing baby bump at the festival wearing a printed long-sleeve dress. Louis’ mother Princess Stephanie of Monaco is president of the Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo. The couple joined the Princess and her brother Prince Albert on the first day of the festival on January 20.

Louis and Marie, who wed in 2019, announced in November that they are expecting their first child . “An adventure is about to begin ♥️,” Louis wrote alongside a picture of himself, Marie and their dog Pancake. The couple revealed in December that they are expecting a baby girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bsd1C_0kTcw3ew00 Getty Images
Marie’s growing baby bump was on display

Louis’ cousin Charlotte Casiraghi is also reportedly pregnant. Voici magazine and Monaco Daily News reported earlier this month that Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter is expecting her third child . Charlotte is already a mom to son Balthazar , whom she shares with her husband Dimitri Rassam , and son Raphaël Elmaleh , whom she shares with her ex Gad Elmaleh .

Charlotte stepped out for the second day of the Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo on Jan. 21 with her son Raphaël and aunt Princess Stephanie .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport

Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Gives Glimpse Into Life With 10-Year-Old Chloe After Taking Custody While Todd & Julie Are In Prison

Savannah Chrisley just gave her followers insight into her new life as a guardian to her sister and brother. On Wednesday, January 25, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a funny clip of 10-year-old Chloe sitting at the kitchen table chatting with her sibling."Don't be a Karen today," Savannah wrote alongside the video of her biological niece, who was taken in by Todd and Julie Chrisley in 2016 from the patriarch's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY IS 'GRIEVING THE LOSS OF PARENTS THAT ARE STILL ALIVE' AHEAD OF TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY'S PRISON SENTENCESThe 25-year-old...
FLORIDA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Todd Chrisley pays tribute to aunt on life support who he ‘loves dearly’

Todd Chrisley paid tribute to his Aunt Jane on the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast. Todd and his wife Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022, a sentence they began serving on January 17, 2023. The Chrisleys rose to fame on USA...
E! News

The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Black Enterprise

Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family

Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
The Independent

Dress worn by Diana sells for nearly £500,000 at auction

A dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales has been sold for nearly half a million pounds in an auction at Sotheby’s New York salesroom.The “Infanta”-style strapless purple evening gown, by Victor Edelstein, which Diana wore in a royal portrait in 1991, was bought on Friday for 604,800 dollars (£488,15) at the curated auction The One.Sotheby’s said the final bid was five times the pre-auction estimate of 80,000-120,000 dollars (£66,153-99,230).It was a record-breaking day #SothebysNewYork!LeBron James' game-worn jersey achieved $3.7M, breaking the previous record for a jersey of the athlete's by more than 5x.Our Princess Diana Gown reached $604k, sealing...
NEW YORK STATE
Time Out Global

Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home

If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Are Reportedly ‘Seriously in Love’ & Plan To Be ‘Fully Open’ About Romance

It’s been roughly two months since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ romance was outed after photos were published online showing the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-stars getting physical. Since then, Amy, 45, and T.J., 49, have taken their love all over the place – except the set of GMA3, as they’ve been removed from their hosting duties amid the drama. They’ve since taken their love to Atlanta and Miami and don’t expect them to hide it if and when they come back. It’s “not a fling” between them, reports Us Weekly, which notes that “they are seriously in love. And they will be fully open about their relationship now.”
New York Post

Prince Harry’s ‘trauma dumping on a mass scale’ is dangerous: top therapist

An award-winning therapist says that Prince Harry is “trauma dumping on a mass scale” — and could be “traumatizing” other people who have lost a parent. Self-proclaimed “Trauma Expert” Danny Greeves has been following the drama that sparked from the release of Harry’s controversial memoir, “Spare,” and its many shocking allegations about the “death cult” royal family. “Trauma dumping is a term used to describe the sharing of a trauma with another person without their consent,” Greeves, 34, told Jam Press. The BBC Radio personality claims the Duke of Sussex could unintentionally be harming the mental health of those who are grieving —...
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough Shares A Photo From The ‘Last Time’ She Saw Her ‘Beautiful Mama’ Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough, eldest daughter of Elvis Presley‘s only child Lisa Marie Presley, mourned her late mother with another poignant tribute on Tuesday, Jan 24. Riley, a new mom herself, shared a pic to Instagram of the last time she saw Lisa Marie. In the snap, Riley leaned in towards her mom as they sat for dinner at a restaurant. Riley, 33, wore a silver crop top and matching skirt, while Lisa wore a stylish black jacket with brass buttons, her hair falling in loose curls around her shoulders. Riley, bearing a strong resemblance to her mama, wore her hair long and straight.
New York Post

Wife of late ABC News producer Dax Tejera hit with kid-endanger raps, she insists she was monitoring children

The wife of late ABC producer Dax Tejera was arrested hours after her husband’s fatal heart attack for allegedly endangering their daughters, but insisted Monday she continued to monitor the young girls over camera after she left them behind in a Manhattan hotel to rush to the hospital with her husband. Tejera, a 37-year-old producer with “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” died on Dec. 23 and police were called later that night to The Yale Club at 50 Vanderbilt Ave. over a report of unattended children, according to authorities. The NYPD said Monday a preliminary investigation “revealed that a 2-year-old female and...
MANHATTAN, NY
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy