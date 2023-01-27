ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake’s Los Angeles Mansion Burglarized

By Armon Sadler
 5 days ago
Drake ’s Los Angeles mansion was reportedly burglarized this week. The 36-year-old’s security was alerted and called the cops, who later made an arrest.

TMZ reports that law enforcement received a call on Thursday evening (Jan. 26) from the Toronto rapper’s security, who reportedly saw an unknown man leaving the premises with an item in hand. The suspect was gone by the time the police arrived at the scene, thus causing them to do a search of the surrounding neighborhood. The officers found a man walking down a street hours later who matched the description provided by the Her Loss artist’s security.

The cops stopped the man, arrested him, and discovered that he was holding something they believed was in fact taken from the Grammy winner’s home. Drake was not present at the time of the burglary.

Lenny S posted photos of the part-time crooner who attended a Wednesday evening (Jan. 25) listening party for upcoming artist Ebony Riley, but his whereabouts on Thursday are unclear.

This is not the first time the hitmaker has dealt with people intruding on his personal property which he bought in March 2022 for $75 million from Robbie Williams. In July 2022, TMZ reported a 23-year-old man was arrested for trespassing in his LA home, claiming that the father of one was “his pops.”

This news is less than ideal after a legendary two-night stint at The Apollo Theater . Drake brought out Dipset, 21 Savage , and Lil Uzi Vert while treating attendees to both the hits and fan-favorite deep cuts spanning his entire discography.

