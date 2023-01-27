KDKA Radio Editorial: Pittsburgh Curfew Enforcement?

Pittsburgh City Council was considering a measure to require curfew enforcement, but dropped it at the request of the sponsor.

We say Council got it right.

There is good evidence curfews are ineffective. For example, in Philadelphia police enforced an earlier curfew last summer. The result? More children were shot there than any summer on record.

The trend is clear: Pittsburgh’s gun violence offenders and victims are getting younger and growing in number.

Council is responding by shifting its focus to establishing family resource centers. Centers in other cities offer parent skill training, substance abuse prevention, mental health services, and crisis intervention among other things.

While these centers cannot end youth crime and gun violence, they can be part of the solution.

We want to add this suggestion to Council’s discussion: high quality afterschool programs that give teens positive ways to spend their spare time in sports, tutoring programs, part-time jobs and volunteering.

