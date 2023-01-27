ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

New York Post

I’m 21 and my daughter’s 15 — her teachers never take me seriously

Now, this one’s a real mother fluster.  Drinking, partying and hooking up with sexy strangers might be routine pastimes for most single twenty-somethings.  But unlike her Gen Z cohorts, 21-year-old Hunter Nelson isn’t a wild party animal. Instead she’s a full-time parent to her teenager.  “Me driving down the road am realizing I’m 21 with a 15-year-old,” a visibly stunned Hunter, from Kentucky, penned in the closed-caption of her controversial TikTok confessional, which has scared up over 8.2 million views.  “No other parents or staff members at her [high school] are gonna take me serious,” the blond continued. “I can already feel people asking me...
New York Post

‘Am I a monster?’: I can’t remember my kids as babies

Many of us can’t remember our childhood. Trying to recall your own experiences at preschool or as a primary schooler are probably just hazy images, if that. It’s totally normal and understandable and is a well-recognized phenomenon, known as “childhood amnesia.”  But one mom has revealed that she actually doesn’t remember her own kid’s childhoods, or rather — them as young children. “They’re like separate entities” They’re now much older and after recently looking at old photos of them as toddlers, she was left confused as she had difficulty reconciling the difference in ages.  Her children seemed like strangers to her.  In a viral post on Mumsnet yesterday, the mom, user EmpressOFTheSofa, shared a...
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
The Independent

Girl who had limbs amputated after hospital mistake wins seven-figure payout

A girl who had all four of her limbs amputated after she was wrongfully discharged from hospital has won a multimillion-pound payout.The child was taken to the emergency department at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey displaying “red flags for meningitis and sepsis”, including a high temperature, fast heart rate, leg pain, drowsiness, and vomiting.Despite the warning signs, she was prescribed paracetamol and was discharged by the hospital. A few hours later, her parents took her back to A&E after she developed a rash and a fever and she was diagnosed with meningococcal sepsis.The child was transferred to the paediatric intensive...
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Ricky

The youngest mother in the world gave birth when she was 5 years old

Lina Medina is considered to be the youngest mother in the history of humankind. She gave birth when she was only 5 years old. Her child was a boy named Gerardo who weighed 6 lbs. Her entire village in Peru got shocked in disbelief after they heard the news of 5-year-old Lina giving birth via cesarean section at such a young age.
Mary Duncan

"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?
Newsweek

Newsweek

