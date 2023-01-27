ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Rams to hire Mike LaFleur to be their offensive coordinator

By Gary Klein
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMnMm_0kTcvjUI00

Rams coach Sean McVay does not stray far from the familiar when hiring offensive coordinators, but he once again hired from the outside rather than promoting assistants to that position.

On Friday, McVay hired Mike LaFleur to replace Liam Coen , who left the Rams staff after one season to return as offensive coordinator and play-caller at Kentucky.

LaFleur is the brother of Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur , the Rams’ offensive coordinator in McVay’s first season in 2017.

Mike LaFleur, 36, was not retained as the New York Jets offensive coordinator after working under coach Robert Saleh for two seasons.

The Rams, winners of Super Bowl LVI , finished 5-12 this season, the worst season-after performance by a champion in NFL history.

McVay, entering his seventh season, is the play-caller and defacto offensive coordinator for the Rams. The titled “offensive coordinator” role on his staff traditionally has been heavy on administration, overseeing meetings and game-planning.

In choosing Mike LaFleur, McVay passed over three members of the Rams staff — associate head coach Thomas Brown, senior offensive assistant Greg Olson and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson. All three interviewed to become offensive coordinator for the Chargers.

This season, the Rams ranked last in the NFL in total offense and 27th in passing, rushing and points per game.

The Jets ranked 25th in total offense, 15th in passing, 26th in rushing and 29th in scoring en route to a 7-10 finish.

Mike LaFleur began his NFL coaching career in 2015 as an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons, where Kyle Shanahan was offensive coordinator. When Shanahan was hired as the San Francisco 49ers head coach, Mike LaFleur joined his staff and served as passing game coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

McVay still has several remaining openings on his staff, including an offensive line coach to replace Kevin Carberry, who was not retained.

General manager Les Snead has said that the Rams will “remodel” rather than rebuild a team that nosedived because of injuries, coaching errors and poor play.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford , sidelined the latter part of the season because of a spinal cord contusion , is expected to be ready for offseason workouts. Receiver Cooper Kupp , who suffered a season-ending ankle injury, also will return.

Receiver Allen Robinson is on track to return from a season-ending foot injury, but the Rams are expected to explore trading the veteran.

Snead also is expected to seek upgrades for the offensive line through trades, free agency and the draft.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

