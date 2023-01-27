Read full article on original website
They Were Surrounded By FIRE
Back in '61, the U.S. Forest Service over in Missoula, dropped 20 of their most elite smokejumpers near a wildfire burning in the Idaho wilderness. Next Tuesday, night, the 7th, the documentary, "Higgins Ridge," will be presented down at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. It's going to be a FREE screening in an ongoing series which brings Montana based documentaries to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle. Tomorrow (Tues) afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show, Pondera Arts Council President, Bob Hjelm, along with Montana PBS producer, Gus Chambers, will be my special guests to share more on this outstanding presentation. Bob submits, "It's a dramatic story that will have you on the edge of your Orpheum Theatre seat!" "ME?" Being the "stage-door Johnny," I am, I'm always on the edge of my "Air Chair" when Hjelm & Chambers are in the studio...
Students Need To Jump On The Bus Earlier
Shelby High School reports that our Montana winter weather has dictated they all leave earlier for State Speech & Drama. The school send-off gets underway this morning (Thurs) at 11, in the auditorium where the students will do a showcase before the fire trucks leads them on out of town. Expect a departure FROM Shelby, between 12:15, & 12:30, this afternoon...
Fair “Might” Be Early
This year's 4-Country Marias Fair's on the way this summer, & the fair board will like your opinion on changing the date in 2024.. If our fair's held the "usual" week in July, it would conflict with the Havre Fair, & we could well end up NOT having a carnival! With the Havre Fair being a somewhat larger event, all the rides would end up there & not here! The fair board's considering moving the fair to the end of June, so's we can have a carnival. Besides that, it would also give the 4-H folks an opportunity to participate, both here in Shelby, in late June, & in Havre, the usual 3rd week in July. What do you think? Please send your thoughts & opinions to the 4-County Marias Fair Board, PO Box 924, Shelby, MT. 59474. "MY" opinion? What's a fair without a carnival...
Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent
HEART BUTTE — Blackfeet Child and Family Services removed 11 children from a shelter Thursday on Heart Butte School District property overseen by Mike Tatsey, who is under scrutiny as superintendent for the district. The Feather Woman Healing Lodge is a short-term group shelter for K-12 students. Tribal officials appeared to be shuttering operations at […] The post Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent appeared first on Daily Montanan.
It’s For Our Community
There's a Community Blood Drive coming up this Thursday, the 2nd, here in Shelby. The "Drive" will be up & running Thursday afternoon from noon until 6, over at the Shelby Civic Center. You can now make/schedule your appointments ahead of time by calling the American Red Cross at 868 0911.
Meet Valier’s Miss Linda
Story Hour's tomorrow, Wednesday morning down at the Valier Library. Miss Linda, will be your host, & the story reading fun will begin at 9:30. The "Teddy Bear Parade," is already scheduled at the library for Wednesday, April 19th. I'll be blogging more on the Teddy Bears & the "Parade," as we get closer to April 19th. In the meantime, why not stop in for Story Hour with Miss Linda, tomorrow morning at 9:30, at the Valier Library...
1 More Night For Conrad Auditions!
Tonight (Tuesday) is the final night for auditions for the Pondera Players production of "The Pajama Game: The Musical." If you can sing, dance or act, why not try out tonight. Don't worry about a thing if you're on the shy side, they'll find a spot for you. In fact, if nothing else, the Pondera Players production staff needs some backstage help too. Last night's auditions went well, & I submit, The Pajama Game: The Musical, will be another outstanding presentation from the Pondera Players. Wendy has more information at 788 3819.
Semi crash closes US Highway 2 near Hungry Horse
Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck accident that is blocking US Highway 2 near Hungry Horse.
More On “Changing” Our Fair
Earlier this week, I blogged on the Marias Fair Board looking for local input on changing our 4 County Marias Fair week to the end of June. The fair board meets monthly on the 1st Wednesday, of the month over at the ambulance barn. They'll be taking comments at their next meeting, next Wednesday, the 1st, beginning at 6:30. You're welcome to stop by & share your comments & concerns. If you can't make the meeting, you can still contact the board at 4-County Marias Fair Board, PO Box 924, Shelby MT 59474.
Just Right For Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day's 3 week's away, & just in time for this Valentine's Day, on Tuesday, the 14th, the Toole County Medical Auxiliary, is sponsoring one of Shelby's favorite bake sales! You can select your baked goodies Valentine's Day between 10, & 3, down at Shelby Floral & Gift, & also over at the Logan Health-Shelby Gift Shop. All proceeds raised this Valentine's Day will go toward for some needed items for both Logan Health-Shelby, & also Logan Health Assisted Living-Shelby.
montanarightnow.com
Heart Butte man indicted on murder charge in death of woman on Blackfeet Indian Reservation
News release from U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana. GREAT FALLS—A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Heart Butte man with second degree murder in the death of a woman on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. The indictment, filed on Jan. 25...
