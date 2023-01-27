Charges filed against man who called in bomb threat to local school

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Neshannock police have an warrant out for the man who called in a threat to bomb the high school.

Benjamin Bechtol, 32, is facing charges of weapons of mass destruction and terroristic threats, according to a report from police.

According to the report, Neshannock police were called to the high school on on Wednesday on report of a bomb inside the building.

A number of K-9 officers cleared the building that evening without finding any evidence of a bomb, but the school district held virtual classes on Thursday as a precaution.

According to the police report, police believe Bechtol is somewhere in California, where the threat came from.

The Neshannock police have filed a felony warrant for Bechtol’s arrest.

