ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neshannock Township, PA

Charges filed against man who called in bomb threat to local school

By C. Aileen Blaine
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdsJ0_0kTcvG5L00

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Neshannock police have an warrant out for the man who called in a threat to bomb the high school.

Benjamin Bechtol, 32, is facing charges of weapons of mass destruction and terroristic threats, according to a report from police.

Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 26, 2023

According to the report, Neshannock police were called to the high school on on Wednesday on report of a bomb inside the building.

A number of K-9 officers cleared the building that evening without finding any evidence of a bomb, but the school district held virtual classes on Thursday as a precaution.

According to the police report, police believe Bechtol is somewhere in California, where the threat came from.

The Neshannock police have filed a felony warrant for Bechtol’s arrest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Householder trial postponed due to COVID-19

The trial against former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, which has seen only two days in the courtroom since beginning last Monday, was postponed by Judge Timothy S. Black Sunday.
OHIO STATE
wdadradio.com

THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN

A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire destroys 2 mobile homes, RV in Pulaski

Fire and smoke filed the pre-dawn sky Sunday morning as firefighters from three counties battled flames at two mobile homes and a recreational vehicle. A neighbor along Hyland Lane was just one of several people who called dispatchers just after 6 a.m. Firefighter Mike Fraley posted photos on the Facebook...
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Air Reserve crew 'rescues' spray plane stranded out west

You’ve likely heard the U.S. military slogan “no man left behind”. The men and women of the 910th Airlift Wing in Vienna go by the motto “No Plane Left Behind”. Crews from the units Maintenance Recovery Team recently went on a mission to “rescue” the bases aerial spray C-130H Hercules grounded at the Mountain Air Force Base in Idaho.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
therecord-online.com

Preliminary 2023-24 Hunting & Trapping Seasons Approved

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WYTV.com

Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures

(WKBN)- Employees at multiple Dollar General locations in the Valley on Friday confirmed that Ohio locations were temporarily closed but have reopened. Employees have said that locations in Salem, Boardman, and Youngstown had temporarily shut down as employees were doing price changes. Customers are now allowed in. We have reached...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager

The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WKBN

WKBN

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy