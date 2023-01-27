ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Paul Pelosi bodycam footage shows moment intruder hits 82-year-old with hammer

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APF2p_0kTcvEJt00

Graphic police bodycam footage showing a brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi has been released by a court in California.

The video footage and a 911 call made by Mr Pelosi, 82, during the home invasion on 28 October was authorised for release by the San Francisco Superior Court after a submission by several media outlets.

Mr Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , was asleep at the couple’s San Francisco home when an intruder broke in and violently assaulted him on, court filings show.

Prosecutors have charged 42-year-old David DePape in connection with the attack.

The footage shows two San Francisco police officers arriving at the address to find Mr Pelosi, dressed in a shirt and underwear, and an intruder, identified by authorities as Mr DePape, both clutching a hammer near the front door.

“What’s going on man,” one of the officers asks.

“Everything’s good,” the suspect replies, as both men have one hand on the hammer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TgIJ_0kTcvEJt00

The same officer shouts at the intruder to “drop the hammer”.

“Umm, nope,” he says.

Mr DePape then swings the hammer wildly at Mr Pelosi, who collapses to the ground just out of view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IljVu_0kTcvEJt00

The two officers then rush into the home and apprehend Mr DePape, who is standing over Mr Pelosi, seemingly attempting to deliver more blows.

Mr Pelosi can be seen lying, groaning on the ground. He sustained a fractured skull and spent six nights in hospital.

In addition, the court released Capitol Police surveillance footage allegedly showing Mr DePape breaking into the Pelosi’s San Francisco home.

Mr DePape can be seen pacing around the backyard of the address, peering into the home.

He returns a short time later with two backpacks, and searches through them for more than two minutes.

At about 2.10am, Mr DePape starts repeatedly smashing a door handle with a weapon. He continues to strike the door, gaining access a few minutes later.

Mr DePape has pleaded not guilty to all state charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer for the alleged home invasion.

The attack on the eve of the November midterm elections sparked lurid conspiracy theories , and came after warnings of a “heightened threat” from domestic extremists.

Right-wing commentators fuelled false speculation that the attack was staged to cover up a an affair between Mr Pelosi and the intruder.

These claims were contradicted by Mr Depape’s statement to police, in which he described wanting searching for Ms Pelosi, who was in Washington DC at the time, and wanting to break her kneecaps if she failed to answer his questions.

A review of Mr Depape’s blog posts by The Independent showed he was immersed in QAnon conspiracy theories and had a history of spouting hatred towards politicians and public figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iImsj_0kTcvEJt00

On Wednesday, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy denied a request by prosecutors to keep the footage secret.

Police said Mr Pelosi was woken by the intruder in the bedroom of his and Ms Pelosi’s home in Pacific Heights, an affluent San Francisco neighbourhood, at around 2am on the night of the attack. He managed to call 911, and spoke in code so as not to alert Mr DePape.

“What’s going on? Why are you here? What are you going to do to me?” he said in the three minute call, which was released on Friday.

“I’ve got a problem, but he says everything is good. The gentleman came into the house,” Mr Pelosi said.

Mr DePape’s voice is then heard, identifying himself as “David” and saying he is a “friend of theirs”.

Mr Pelosi repeats that he does not know the person, and says he is being told him to put the phone down: “He’s telling me not to do anything.”

Officers then arrived at 2.31am, when the assault allegedly took place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlsUc_0kTcvEJt00

Addressing the video in remarks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday afternoon, Ms Pelosi said she would never watch the graphic video of the attack on her husband.

“I have not heard the 911 call, I have not heard the confession, I have not seen the break-in. And I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life.”

The former House Speaker said that her husband was continuing to recover from the frenzied attack, three months on.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it wasn’t necessary to watch the video to know how “horrific and unconscionable” the attack on Mr Pelosi was.

“And to be very honest, it’s a miracle that Paul was not more seriously injured and we are grateful that he is on his way and continues to to recover.”

Comments / 7

theSnarlingDog
4d ago

Hold on, this doesn’t make sense. There is and always has been a blacked out suburban (private security) guarding the front of the Pelosi’s house. How did this whale sneak past? Also, how did Paul not hear someone breaking in with a hammer and not call the cops? This is the speaker of the house, there’s no private camera that security watches to make sure no one breaks into the speakers house?

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Emotional Nancy Pelosi reveals husband Paul is not ‘back to normal’ after hammer attack

Rep. Nancy Pelosi choked back tears while discussing her husband’s prolonged recovery from a brutal hammer attack last fall, saying it could take months before he is “back to normal.” The former House speaker, 82, opened up about Paul Pelosi’s condition during an appearance on “Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?” “He’s doing OK,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Wallace after the veteran newsman asked how her husband was doing. “It’s going to take a little while for him to be back to normal.” Paul Pelosi, also 82, was alone at the family’s San Francisco home early Oct. 28 when conspiracy theorist David DePape, 42,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Man missing both legs dies after cops shot him at least eight times: ‘How cold-hearted could they be?’

The family is Anthony Lowe Jr is calling for justice after the 36-year-old double amputee was shot and killed by police officers in Huntington Beach, California, last Thursday afternoon. In a confrontation captured on video by a bystander and posted to social media, Mr Lowe, who uses a wheelchair, is seen holding a knife and scrambling away from multiple police officers who appear to be pointing weapons at him.Shortly thereafter, police shot Mr Lowe multiple times and killed him.“You guys knew your lives wasn’t in danger,” Mr Lowe’s cousin Ellakenyada Gorum told KCAL in Los Angeles. “He’s running on...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Paul and Maggie’s last texts revealed as defence suggests evidence was ‘destroyed’

Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial is now in full swing with prosecutors slated to call more witnesses to the stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday.The disgraced legal scion, 54, is accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021. He denies the allegations.Last week, jurors were shown dramatic bodycam footage from the scene of the grisly murders, where he “immediately” told officers the killings were connected to a fatal 2019 boat crash.Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview was also revealed for the...
ISLANDTON, SC
The Independent

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s last texts and calls revealed as new bloody crime scene photos shown at trial

The final text messages and phone calls made by Paul and Maggie Murdaugh before their brutal shooting murders were revealed in court for the first time at the homicide trial of their father and husband Alex Murdaugh.In Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, jurors heard how Paul, 22, placed a call on his cellphone to friend Rogan Gibson at 8.44pm on the night of 7 June 2021.Five minutes later, at 8.49pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message: “See if you can get a good picture of it. Marion wants to send it to a girl...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Washington DC official charged with shooting dead 13-year-old he claimed was breaking into cars

A man accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly breaking into cars in a DC neighbourhood has been charged with murder. Forty-one-year-old Jason Lewis, an employee at the Washington DC Department of Parks and Recreation, turned himself in on Tuesday after he was charged with second-degree murder, DC police chief Robert Contee said during a press conference, per FOX 5.Mr Lewis fired several shots at Karon Blake on 7 January after he “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” according to a police report. Mr Lewis reportedly gave CPR to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Family of Ugandan philanthropist decapitated by traffic gate in Arches National Park awarded $10.5m

The family of Ugandan philanthropist Esther Nakajjigo, who was decapitated by a traffic gate in front of her husband in Arches National Park in Utah, has been awarded $10.5m. The ruling was issued by a US District Court on Friday, according to KUTV. Relatives of a Ms Nakajjigo initially sought $140m in damages from the US government. The $10.5m decision came after a wrongful death trial in Salt Lake City for the philanthropist who was tragically killed on a camping trip with husband Ludovic Michaud on 13 June 2020, the Associated Press reported.Attorneys for Ms Nakajjigo’s family argued that the...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Man hit Bennylyn Burke in head with hammer, murder trial hears

A girl who was in the house where a woman and her daughter were killed said accused Andrew Innes hit the 25-year-old mother in the head with a hammer.Innes stands accused at the High Court in Edinburgh of murdering Bennylyn Burke and her daughter, Jellica, two, at a house in Dundee between February 20 and March 5 2021.The 52-year-old has admitted killing the pair but denies murder, and has lodged a special defence of lacking criminal responsibility for the alleged murders and diminished responsibility.On Tuesday, the 15-strong jury was played a recording of an interview given by a young girl...
The Independent

Widow’s suit: Mentally ill husband unarmed, shot by police

A California widow whose husband was suffering from a mental health crisis when she called a nonemergency number for help last year sued Culver City police Tuesday, alleging they shot her unarmed husband in the back as he was running from officers.Adriana Medina filed her civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the fatal shooting of Guillermo Medina on Dec. 18 in the Los Angeles suburb.Medina was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and hadn't taken his medication in a couple of weeks when he showed up at his home and pounded on the windows, his wife...
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

63-year-old man sentenced for murder at El Monte motel in 1978

A 63-year-old man who avoided arrest connected to a 1978 murder for more than four decades was sentenced on Monday. According to Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Sarika Kim, Anthony Davis, 63, was sentenced to seven years to life in state prison for the Jan. 7, 1978 murder of Rudolfo Chavez, 42, who was found dead at the Spic and Span motel in El Monte. He was sentenced under guidelines that were in place at the time of the murder. Chavez was found naked by a motel employee the next day. Investigators say that he were stabbed 45 times, and that they...
EL MONTE, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy