What Is The Song At The End Of The Last Of Us Episode 3?
The third episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" marks the show's biggest departure from the source material yet. In the game, survivalist Bill (voiced by W. Earl Brown) is one of the more prominent supporting characters, but his relationship with dearly departed Frank has ended well before the player meets him, and it unfolds as a series of angry letters the player discovers before finally stumbling upon Frank's remains.
The Last Of Us: Episode 3 Recap - Bill & Frank Swanson(g)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 3 – "Long Long Time" We don't want to call it too soon, but HBO's "The Last of Us" may have just reached its pinnacle. The critically-acclaimed show's third episode is not only the best of the series so far — it's arguably also the best bit of standalone television that we've seen to date in 2023. The most impressive thing is that the strength of this episode doesn't come from our leading pair of Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey). Instead, "Long Long Time" plunges viewers into the world of two crucial characters from the game that the TV show's version of Ellie never even gets to meet. In a whopping 75-minute episode, we are finally introduced to Bill and Frank (Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett), and we spend most of that runtime watching them find second chances in each other in a world gone to hell.
Nick Offerman Certainly Got The 'Frustrating' Side Of Bill In The Last Of Us Episode 3
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Long, Long Time" The often-referenced acquaintance of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) finally makes his appearance in "The Last of Us" Episode 3, "Long, Long Time." After episodes of death, mourning, and Infected, viewers get a slight reprieve when they meet Bill (Nick Offerman). A survivalist before the outbreak, Bill is heavily stocked when it matters most. He has a bunker full of firearms and builds an electric fence surrounding his abandoned town. After four years of loneliness, Bill's unexpected surprise of love in the time of the apocalypse is a welcome one. But while there are no Infected to ruin Bill and Frank's (Murray Barlett) slice of paradise, the two have other losses.
Nick Offerman Was Not The First Choice For Bill In The Last Of Us
"The Last of Us" is certainly providing a new and fresh look at the zombie genre, and with a new crop of fungus absolutely ravaging the world and shattering society, people not only have to deal with mushroom-covered humans-turned-monsters but other survivors as well. This means that even though these new infected are dangerous, regular humans can be even more so. Of course, not everybody turns into a cold-blooded survivalist like Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from the hit show "The Walking Dead," though some may need a little nudge not to be completely removed from the struggles of others.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Tom Hanks' Rise To Stardom Began By Kicking Fonzie Through A Window
Given what an almost universally beloved household name he's become, it is in some ways quite difficult to imagine Tom Hanks as a workaday actor, excited to land even a bit part in "Happy Days." That's actually what happened, though. The story goes like this. It wasn't long after the...
The Last Of Us Part III Should Keep The HBO Series From Suffering Game Of Thrones' Fate (We Hope)
"The Last of Us" features some of the most beloved characters and one of the best storylines in gaming history. With that in mind, it's not all that surprising that Naughty Dog's incredible video game is being brought to life by HBO. With its grim and bloody postapocalyptic setting and its foul-mouthed cast of characters, "The Last of Us" seems right at home on the network.
What Josh Radnor Liked Most About The Team Dynamic In Hunters Season 2
Revenge carries a steep price, as evidenced by "Hunters." The Amazon drama series looks at a team of '70s Nazi hunters intent on justice. Early episodes introduced these members from the viewpoint of the newest recruit, Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman); this young inductee quickly learns that nothing is what it seems and everyone has something to hide. Its season finale changed the dynamics even further, leaving Jonah unsure of who to trust.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts On Watching Her Co-Stars Grow Up
A coming-of-age story that celebrates one of TV's favorite fictional theoretical physicists. That's the basis of "Young Sheldon," the hit spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel series begins with a 9-year-old version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) entering high school in East Texas. He aces his classes, corrects his teachers, and picks up his first comic book.
George And Susan's Relationship Never Had A Proper Ending On Seinfeld
Throughout its nine seasons on NBC, "Seinfeld" had its share of outrageous storylines, many of which followed the romantic relationships of the core four characters: Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). In Season 4 George meets NBC executive Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg) and the unlikely pair get engaged.
Don't Worry Last Of Us Fans, Scientists Promise That Cordyceps Infections Are Completely Fictional
HBO has a new smash hit on its hands with "The Last of Us," an adaptation of the classic PlayStation game of the same title. Starring Pedro Pascal alongside Bella Ramsey, the show is a post-apocalyptic zombie survival horror series with one major twist. Just like in the game, the zombie outbreak is caused by a mutated version of a cordyceps fungi strain that hijacks the brains of its victims and turns them into mindless killers called Clickers. Given the focus on fungus and the realities of the past several years, "The Last of Us" no doubt has many viewers wondering just how likely the possibility of an apocalyptic fungal infection is in real life.
Disney+ Calls It Quits With The Mysterious Benedict Society
When it comes to Disney+ original shows, 2022 was a pretty good year, and a big highlight was the second season of "The Mysterious Benedict Society." Sadly, it appears that the streamer is not all that interested in keeping the mystery alive. "The Mysterious Benedict Society" — based on Trenton...
Gold Rush Fans Are Skeptical About The Mammoth Tusk Discovery In Season 13
Discovery's "Gold Rush" series caught woolly mammoth fever this week thanks to a massive new "find" in one of Tony Beets' dig sites. According to local experts, the Alaskan gold miner managed to unearth some woolly mammoth bones and a large tusk from a spot at the show's Paradise Hill site. But many "Gold Rush" fans aren't buying it.
Neil Druckman Doesn't Get All The Tears From The Last Of Us Episode 3
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3. True to its source material, HBO's "The Last of Us" isn't lighthearted fanfare for the entire family. The first scene of the postapocalyptic series states in no uncertain terms that we are all doomed. There is no cure for the terrifying Cordyceps fungal infection at the center of the series. Joel (Pedro Pascal) is by all accounts a tragic figure. He has to watch his daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), die at the hands of military forces, which defines him for the rest of his life since he closes his heart to anyone who may get too close. Death is an eventuality, and there is no point in caring about anything.
CSI's Showrunners Thought Laurence Fishburne Was The 'Perfect Fit' To Play Dr. Ray Langston
"CSI" fans had a hard time parting with the beloved Gil Grissom (William Petersen) after Season 9 of the procedural drama. A number of stars, including Laurence Fishburne and Ted Danson, stepped in during the show's later seasons to try to fill the leading man void left by Petersen. Fishburne perhaps had the tallest order, following immediately after Petersen's departure. Working in his favor, however, was beginning his run on the show while Petersen was still playing Grissom, allowing for a passing-the-torch moment. Fishburne met the challenge, and despite limited returns on viewership upon his arrival, he stuck with the show for two full seasons.
